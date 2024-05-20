ArchLynk Appoints Rick Jones as Strategy Leader, Strengthening Focus on Resilient Supply Chains and Innovation
ArchLynk, is proud to announce the appointment of Rick Jones as its newest Strategy Consulting Leader.
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 20, 2024 -- ArchLynk, a global leader and SAP Gold Partner for digital supply chain consulting services and global trade solutions headquartered in San Jose, California, proudly announces the appointment of Rick Jones as its newest Strategy Consulting Leader. Prior to joining ArchLynk, Rick served as Regional Vice President, Supply Chain at SAP, where he significantly contributed towards optimizing operations and driving efficiency across complex supply chain networks. With a proven track record in leadership and a deep understanding of business dynamics, Rick brings invaluable experience to his new role.
— Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk
"We're thrilled to welcome Rick to ArchLynk as our new Strategy Leader. His proven ability to build agile and resilient supply chains will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate evolving market dynamics and achieve sustainable growth", said Jigish Shah, CEO of ArchLynk. "Rick's strategic insights and operational excellence make him a perfect fit to lead our consulting efforts in this critical supply chain domain."
He brings a wealth of expertise in building agile and resilient supply chains for various organizations across industries. With a focus on breaking down silos and empowering people and processes, Rick has helped companies enhance predictive insights and implement critical solution capabilities. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with strategic accounts to address critical capabilities gaps in their solutions landscape, driving high-value operational improvements.
"Joining ArchLynk is an exciting opportunity to continue my journey of empowering businesses to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. From filling critical capabilities gaps to championing best-in-class solutions, I'm eager to bring my experience to further enhance ArchLynk’s strengths in helping businesses unlock new growth opportunities," said Jones.
In his new role, he will focus on bolstering ArchLynk's expertise to help clients harness the power of integrated value chains to achieve strategic objectives. Rick’s appointment underscores ArchLynk's commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive tangible results for clients. With his leadership, the firm looks forward to further strengthening its position as a well-trusted advisor in SAP digital supply chain consulting services.
About ArchLynk:
ArchLynk is a Gold SAP Partner and the leading pure-play service provider for SAP Digital Supply Chain (TM, IBP, and BN4L) and Global Trade Services. Our deep domain expertise and innovations equip businesses to build risk-resilient and agile supply chains. Headquartered in San Jose, California with a presence worldwide, ArchLynk holds the proud distinction of having delivered more SAP supply chain engagements than any other partner. With a global presence, ArchLynk helps clients with business planning, supply chain process improvement, performance management, and SAP supply chain solutions deployment.
ArchLynk's offerings include supply chain process transformation, full-service integration, innovations, and solution support. ArchLynk's specialized innovations, including AI/ML-based solutions, integrations, accelerators, and custom solution development, ensure added value and the highest service level commitment for customers. For more information, please visit https://archlynk.com.
