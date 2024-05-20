Worlds Signs LOI with Jordan Freeman Group – ZOOM Platform for Retro Gaming, Original IP and Wanderful Interactive

Boston, MA and Paradise Valley, AZ, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (Worlds) (OTCPK: WDDD) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Jordan Freeman Group - ZOOM Platform to license the ZOOM Platform (ZP) DRM-Free online entertainment platform and portfolio of classic video games. ZOOM Platform is not related to the Zoom video conferencing platform. Additionally, the LOI includes Worlds licensing upcoming original intellectual properties, such as Shadow Stalkers and MegaRace: DeathMatch. The LOI also includes licenses to Wanderful Interactive intellectual properties, originally published as Living Books, based on the works of award-winning authors including Marc Brown, Dr. Seuss, Stan & Jan Berenstain, Mercer Mayer, and other popular children’s book authors. The LOI is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. No assurance can be given that an agreement will be reached.



Retro gaming is a rapidly growing global trend that is even larger in Asia, Europe, and South America than the U.S. This ZP deal, if finalized, will enable Worlds to launch its own Platform. Direct access via the Platform to ZP’s portfolio of 1,000+ classic video games, original IP, and the Wanderful Interactive catalog is expected to create ongoing revenue streams for Worlds in exciting new channels that span multiple generations.

“Jordan Freeman, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Jordan Freeman Group - ZOOM Platform and President of Wanderful Interactive, who recently joined Worlds’ Board of Directors, is as much of a visionary as his mentor Bernie Stolar, who helped introduce the Sony PlayStation to the gaming world, and who as President of SEGA led the launch of Dreamcast, and also was on Worlds’ Board of Directors,” stated Thom Kidrin, CEO of Worlds Inc.. “We are looking at this partnership with Jordan and ZOOM Platform as opening the door to a vast new opportunity for Worlds in traditional and interactive entertainment.”

Freeman noted, “I’ve had the honor of working with Bernie Stolar, one of the godfathers of the video games industry. It was thanks to Bernie that I met the erudite Thom Kidrin, one of the industry’s truest auteurs. The fact that David Bowie chose to collaborate with him speaks volumes. Thom has masterfully pushed the envelope and consistently redefined what gaming is. Putting our minds together provides infinite possibilities.”

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds Inc. (OTCBB: WDDD) developed software and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet environments encompassing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). The company's technologies are designed for large-scale communities of simultaneous online users, who interact within online interactive 3D virtual worlds. Worlds intends to monetize its patent portfolio through enforcement, licensing, and royalties of its patented technologies. For more information, https://www.worlds.com/ .

About Jordan Freeman Group – ZOOM Platform

ZOOM's mission is to design, create, and publish traditional and interactive entertainment with a Generation X trans-media appeal. ZOOM's products are distributed digitally via, ZOOM Platform, along with non-exclusive third-party content from both major publishers and indies with a catalog spanning the classics to new releases.

ZOOM has a world-class veteran management team representing all facets of the entertainment and technology industries.

ZOOM Platform Media is an exciting new Jordan Freeman Group brand label, whose sole purpose, is to create original video game centric trans-media content. The marque has been established to support ZOOM Platform's current momentum and facilitate further growth. Its primary initiative is to create and incubate original intellectual property for the video game and film markets in cooperation with well-known Hollywood stars. Additionally, the entity has strong interest in established film and TV based intellectual properties.

