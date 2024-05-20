Heritage Distilling Company Launches Digital Memorial Day Wall to Honor Our Nation’s Fallen Heroes

Invites the public to commemorate their fallen friends, family members and colleagues ahead of this Memorial Day

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company, Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, is honoring veterans with the launch of its commemorative Digital Honor Wall ahead of this Memorial Day weekend. The Honor Wall is dedicated to paying tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, and Heritage invites members of the public to commemorate their loved ones, friends and colleagues by sharing their stories with the world.



Starting Monday, May 20, individuals can share information about a fallen friend or family member through an intake form on Heritage's website. Submissions received by Thursday, May 23, at 8 p.m. PDT will be included on the Honor Wall, which will be prominently displayed in Heritage tasting rooms and social media channels beginning Friday, May 24, through Memorial Day. Additionally, HDC will collaborate with other organizations to expand the reach of the Honor Wall and ensure that the sacrifices of these heroes are recognized and remembered by people around the world.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the individuals who have given their lives in service to our nation,” said Drew Kellerman, military veteran and Heritage co-founder. “The more our country moves away from the real intent of Memorial Day, the easier it is to forget about the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy. Our Digital Honor Wall aims to provide a meaningful way for people to pay tribute to these heroes and ensure that their legacies live on.”

The Honor Wall is the latest in Heritage’s endeavors to support service members. In November 2023, HDC created the Special Operations Salute (SOS), a whiskey series dedicated to supporting military and first responder communities by allocating a portion of sales to select non-profit organizations. In just the first few months since its launch, the program has raised over $80,000 for partner charities through its Army SOF whiskey and the release of the limited edition "Land," "Sea," and "Air" series commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Co-founded by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel, and Drew and Sara Kellerman, the veteran-founded company has deep roots supporting active duty, former and fallen military service members and their families. What started as a collaboration with the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) – raising nearly $150,000 for Special Forces-related charities local to Joint Base Lewis-McChord eight years ago – has evolved into a nationwide initiative with 20 non-profit organizations who serve active duty and retired military veterans, and their families. Current partners include: The Green Beret Foundation , Special Forces Association Ch. 16 , The Foundation for Exceptional Warriors , The Honor Foundation , HunterSeven Foundation , Idaho Backcountry Veterans , Camp Benesi , Marine Raider Foundation , Shields & Stripes , Special Forces Brotherhood MC , Warriors in Motion, Better Back Nine Foundation , Joint Task Force K9s , K-9 Line , Southern Cross Service Dogs , Special Forces Foundation , Army Special Operations Association, Special Operations Memorial Foundation , Swift Outdoor Accessible Recreation , 50 Mile March , and The Rescue for PTSD . Non-profit organizations interested in raising funds for their organizations through the program can complete an intake form on the Special Operations Salute webpage.

“In too many ways Memorial Day has become just another commercialized holiday. We don’t think Memorial Day should be about deals on new mattress sets or cars. It is a somber day to reflect and honor those who died defending our freedoms,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO and co-founder of Heritage. “We invite those who want to honor their fallen friends, family members and colleagues to share their stories with us this Memorial Day on this Digital Honor Wall.”

Since 2011, Heritage has been the most-awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for ten years running. Alongside the SOS series, HDC's remarkable lineup of premium whiskies, gins, vodkas, rums, and ready-to-drink cocktails includes acclaimed spirits such as Stiefel’s Select, Florescence (a collaboration with celebrity chef Danielle Kartes), Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, Elk Rider®, BATCH NO. 12®, and the HDC series featuring more than 20 naturally flavored vodkas, among others.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was co-founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel and U.S. Army Veterans Drew and Sara Kellerman. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty. Alongside the Special Operations Salute series, HDC's remarkable lineup of premium whiskies, gins, vodkas, rums, and ready-to-drink cocktails includes acclaimed spirits such as Stiefel’s Select, Florescence (a collaboration with celebrity chef Danielle Kartes), Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, Elk Rider®, BATCH NO. 12®, and the HDC series featuring more than 20 naturally flavored vodkas, among others.

