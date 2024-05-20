Submit Release
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring all types of metals including Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum and "Clean Energy Metals" such as Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Zinc. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: https://bit.ly/3UMrKcJ

Register for ONLINE attendance: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Many thanks to Resource World Magazine, Murdock Capital, and TAA Advisory LLC for their sponsorship and collaboration in organizing this exciting event.”

May 23rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
9:30 AM Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
10:00 AM StrikePoint Gold, Inc. OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP
10:45 AM Aftermath Silver Ltd. OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG
11:15 AM Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
11:45 AM Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
12:15 PM Intrepid Metals Corp. OTCQB: IMTCF | TSXV: INTR
1:15 PM Keynote Presentation: Critical Minerals Institute - "What are the critical Critical Metals?"
Jack Lifton, Co-Chairman
1:45 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
2:15 PM Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. OTCQX: APAAF | CSE: API
3:00 PM Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
3:30 PM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
4:00 PM First Phosphate Corp. Pink: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

