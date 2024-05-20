Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Expected to Reach $5.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral Feeding Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.0 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $5.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The rising technological advancements and increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market. The As the global population ages, the number of individuals requiring enteral feeding is expected to rise.

Elderly patients often experience age-related decline in appetite or swallowing difficulties, making enteral feeding a vital support system.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $5.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Enteral feeding devices – Type, Age Group, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector Key Market Driver Rapid growth in geriatric population and age-related chronic diseases

Based on type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes accounts for the largest share in the enteral feeding devices market, Enteral feeding tubes are a crucial component of enteral feeding devices. They act as a conduit to deliver liquid nutrition directly into a patient's stomach or small intestine, bypassing the mouth and esophagus. Enteral feeding tubes are essential components of enteral feeding devices, providing a safe and reliable way to deliver essential nutrients to patients who cannot consume food orally which is expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, nuerological diseases, diabetes, hypermetabolism and other applications. The oncology accounts for the largest share in the enteral feeding devices market, cancer and its treatment (surgery, radiation, chemotherapy) can significantly impact a patient's appetite and ability to absorb nutrients. Enteral feeding ensures they receive the necessary calories, proteins, vitamins, and minerals to support their immune system, fight infection, and promote healing which is expected to drive the market growth.

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States and Canada have well-equipped hospitals and a strong focus on advanced medical care, which supports the adoption of enteral feeding devices, also compared to established markets like North America and Europe, the Asia Pacific region often offers lower labor costs, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to optimize manufacturing expenses.

Additionally, several countries in the region, like China and India, have developed a robust infrastructure for manufacturing pharmaceuticals and medical devices which is expected to lead to Asia Pacific growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Prominent Players of Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA. (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)

Danone S.A. (France)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Cook Medical (US)

Moog Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Vygon (France)

Applied Medical Technology (US)

Amsino International Inc. (US)

Omex Medical Technology (India)

Danumed Medizintechnik (Germany)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Fuji Systems (Japan)

Kentec Medical (US)

Dynarex Corporation (US)

Vesco Medical LLC (US)

Medela AG (Switzerland)

Alcor Scientific (US)

Romsons (India)

and Among others

The study categorizes the enteral feeding devices market based on by type, age group, application, end user and region

Enteral Feeding Devices Solutions Market, by product type

Enteral Feeding Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Standard Tubes Standard Gastrostomy Tubes Standard Jejunostomy Tubes Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Low-profile Tubes Low-profile Gastrostomy Tubes Low-profile Jejunostomy Tubes Low-profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Nasogastric Feeding Tubes Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Enteral Feeding Devices Solutions Market, By Age Group

Adults

Paediatric

Enteral Feeding Devices Solutions Market, By Application

Oncology Head & Nech Cancer Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer Liver Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Esophageal Cancer Other Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and distributors of medical devices

Manufacturers and distributors of medical device components

Enteral feeding devices companies

Healthcare institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes

Research institutes

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, analyze, and forecast the global enteral feeding devices market by type, age group, application, end user and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micro markets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the enteral feeding devices market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and GCC countries.

To profile the key players in the enteral feeding devices market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; expansions; acquisitions; and product launches and approvals in the enteral feeding devices market.

To analyze the impact of the recession on the enteral feeding devices market

