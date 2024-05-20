Submit Release
Infinera to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Presentation: 8:40am EDT / 5:40am PDT
Speaker: Nancy Erba, CFO
Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

 


Primary Logo

