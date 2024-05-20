Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Announces Future Plans

Expanding Guest Experiences 2024 and Beyond

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s continues to expand its brand and the guest experience. The vision and compassion for a tradition of excellence has been the standard for three generations of the Zehnder family. Today’s standard bearers continue to provide the leadership to expand guest experiences in the restaurant, on the fairway, at the indoor waterpark and much more. Several multimillion-dollar projects are completed, and others are underway.



“We take great pride in refreshing and expanding our diverse businesses,” said Albert Zehnder, Zehnder’s CEO and Chairman. “An exciting addition to our lodging business will see the transformation of The Mill that is near our restaurant. Upon completion, The Mill at Zehnder Park will be a four-suite luxury boutique hotel unlike anything our guests have experienced at Zehnder’s. All suites will feature walk-out balconies, offering sweeping views of the Cass River.”

On the 2025 calendar is a proposed 13,000 sq. ft. year-round banquet facility to be located next to the current clubhouse. The new banquet space will offer a variety of opportunities to enjoy The Fortress golf course year-round.

Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark is undergoing a complete remodeling of all 179 guestrooms and suites; included was the construction of the new and luxurious Tower Suite. Completed in January 2024, the Tower Suite is a 1,100 sq ft. two bedroom-three bath accommodation capable of sleeping ten people. It has expansive views of the outdoor pool and waterpark, and offers a kitchenette, dining area, large living room, and three flat screen televisions.

Zehnder’s bakery on the lower level of the restaurant recently completed the Installation of $300,000 worth of bread equipment. The updates will increase volume output and make processes more efficient across the board. Zehnder’s sells over 400,000 loaves of bread annually.

Behind the scenes Zehnder’s is making major changes in the restaurant kitchen. Plans are set to execute the largest kitchen expansion in the history of Zehnder’s restaurant. The addition will add over 2800 sq. ft in the basement space and the first-floor kitchen area to create a combined total of 5600 sq ft of additional kitchen floor space.

For a complete summary of Zehnder’s future plans please click here .

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State’s top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year in addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings, and lodging.

