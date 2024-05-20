Submit Release
BPMC Alert: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Blueprint Medicines Corporation For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) (“Blueprint Medicines” or the “Company”).

If you currently own shares of Blueprint Medicines and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/blueprint-medicines-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Among Andrews & Springer’s most recent successes include (i) securing a $51 billion derivative recovery through complete rescission of Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package in Tornetta v. Musk, et al., C.A. 2018-0408-KSJM and (ii) securing a $1 billion cash settlement for stockholders in In re Dell Technologies In. Class V Stockholder Litigation, C.A. 2018-0816-JTL. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

   
Contact: Craig J. Springer, Esq.
  cspringer@andrewsspringer.com 
  Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

        
        
        

 


