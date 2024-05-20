Hopebridge Continues to Grow Autism Therapy Services by Opening Two New Locations in North Carolina

New autism therapy locations in Wilmington and Winston-Salem, NC offer more jobs and care provided

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for Wilmington and Winston-Salem's children and families. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge provides nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the cities beginning this fall. The new Wilmington and Winston-Salem centers will bring Hopebridge up to a total of 10 locations in North Carolina.

North Carolina children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Accepting New Patients

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to enhance individualized therapy sessions, including classroom-like environments to work on school-readiness.

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The new Wilmington Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 1120 Medical Center Drive, Wilmington NC 28401.

The new Winston-Salem Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 130 Charlois Boulevard, Winston-Salem NC 27103.

The new North Carolina Hopebridge centers will create more than 100 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.



