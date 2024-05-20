Telesign Recognized as the Best Fraud Protection Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company’s Verify API solution also selected as winner in the Best Fraud Protection and API Security categories

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been honored as the Best Fraud Protection Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.



In today's digital age, it's more important than ever for people to connect with each other and the brands they love in a safe and trusted way. Telesign is committed to making this possible by creating a digital world where trust is always present. The company aims to empower its customers to provide a digital experience that promotes health and happiness for their consumers.

“We’re grateful to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our dedication to making the digital world safer for everyone,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO. “Fraud is a $6 trillion business annually, more than the GDPs of all but two countries. In today’s digital economy, fraud is prevalent in every corner and safeguarding end-users from potential online threats is more important than ever.”



In addition to the company-focused award, Telesign’s Verify API solution was named the winner in the Best Fraud Protection and API Security categories. Verify API is an omnichannel API that integrates seven leading user verification channels, including SMS, Silent Verification, Push, Email, WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS (Rich Communication Services) into a unified API, allowing businesses to scale authentication effortlessly with minimal development resources.



In an era where the cost of SMS continues to fluctuate unpredictably, Verify API equips businesses with a diverse range of authentication channels that provide a more stable, predictable cost structure. This cost-effective approach helps mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on any single communication channel and also ensures that businesses can maintain affordability without compromising on security.



“We congratulate Telesign on being recognized as an award winner in three categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including being named Best Fraud Protection Company,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Telesign’s achievement reflects its outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.



The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognizes and celebrates companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The award recipients have been selected based on the strength of their nomination.



Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides insights into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity risk recommendations with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach.

