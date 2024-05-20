Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market Soars with AI Adoption for Enhanced Customer Service
Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market grows as businesses implement AI-driven assistants for improved customer service and operational efficiency.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The Intelligent Virtual Assistance Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising need for increased efficiency across service-based businesses. SNS Insider reports that the market size reached USD 3.05 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a staggering USD 17.73 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
The Intelligent Virtual Assistance market is flourishing due to the rising demand for improved efficiency in various sectors. These intelligent assistants seamlessly fulfill customer service roles, offering product information, simplifying navigation, assisting with bill payments, and directing complex queries to human agents. Financial institutions are actively integrating VAs to enhance customer service experiences. Intelligent Virtual Assistance offer additional benefits for enterprises across retail, IT, banking, automotive, and other industries, performing various tasks efficiently. Moreover, VAs provide superior conversational responses, leading to a more positive customer experience. Recognizing the growing demand for regional language support, Intelligent Virtual Assistance providers are actively developing specialized VAs, enabling seamless communication across diverse regions.
Key Players:
The market players are Amazon, Inc., eGain Corp., Apple Inc., Baidu, Inc., Next IT Corp., Clara Labs, CSS Corp., Welltok, Inc., Creative Virtual, CodeBaby Corp., Google Inc., IBM Corp., Kognito, Microsoft Corp., MedRespond, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corp., True Image Interactive, Inc., Verint, and others in the final report.
Segmentation Analysis
The chatbot segment dominated the Intelligent Virtual Assistance market in 2023, capturing over approx. 68% of the total revenue. However, the smart speaker segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Residential consumers heavily rely on smart speakers for day-to-day tasks. Additionally, smart speakers are gaining significant traction in smart offices and automotive applications. For instance, Amazon's Alexa allows users to control smart lights and appliances, adjust HVAC systems and music, stream music, and set alarms and reminders.
In terms of technology, the text-to-speech segment reigns supreme, holding the largest market share. Automatic speech recognition technology is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to the widespread adoption of smart speakers across various sectors. Smart speakers recognize and respond to user speech in a predefined manner. The burgeoning adoption of mobile computing technology worldwide is expected to further propel the demand for automatic speech recognition solutions, facilitating user interaction with smartphones and their applications.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Technology
➤ Text-to-Speech
➤ Text-based
By Product
➤ Chatbot
➤ Smart Speaker
By Application
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Consumer Electronics
By Application
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Consumer Electronics
Impact of Global Events: Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown
The Russia-Ukraine war has undoubtedly impacted the Intelligent Virtual Assistance market. Businesses and organizations have been forced to cut back on expenses due to the war's economic repercussions, leading to a decline in Intelligent Virtual Assistance demand. Furthermore, the conflict has disrupted the development of new Intelligent Virtual Assistance. Many companies with plans to launch new Intelligent Virtual Assistance have been forced to put those plans on hold due to the uncertainty caused by the war, resulting in a slowdown in Intelligent Virtual Assistance market innovation. The long-term effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Intelligent Virtual Assistance market remain to be seen as the conflict unfolds.
An economic slowdown can also negatively impact the Intelligent Virtual Assistance market. During economic downturns, businesses often prioritize core operations and may delay or reduce investments in new technologies like Intelligent Virtual Assistance. However, Intelligent Virtual Assistance can also offer cost-saving benefits during economic hardship, potentially mitigating some of the slowdown's impact.
Regional Development
North America dominated the Intelligent Virtual Assistance market in 2023, capturing the largest revenue share of 30.20%. The growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has facilitated the emergence of remote work arrangements. Remote work environments benefit from VAs, which can expedite assigned tasks, ultimately boosting overall work efficiency and productivity. Additionally, the healthcare industry in North America is recognizing the advantages of Intelligent Virtual Assistance and actively seeks to leverage them for improved healthcare system efficiency.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by China's booming retail and consumer electronics sectors. The development of AI-powered Intelligent Virtual Assistance for professional conversations has proven highly effective in delivering services and performing business functions, such as appointment scheduling and consultations, across various industries in the APAC region. Companies are actively launching products that empower apps and devices to function as AI agents, further propelling market growth.
Future Growth
The Intelligent Virtual Assistance market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of AI, the rising demand for improved customer service, and the growing popularity of smart devices.
Recent Developments
➤ In February 2022: IBM collaborated with TD Securities to create an AI-powered virtual assistant named "TD Precious Metals Advisor" powered by IBM Watson Assistant. This Intelligent Virtual Assistance assists consumers with inquiries on the TD Precious Metals digital shop, including frequently asked questions, simplifying the purchasing experience for precious metals.
➤ In May 2022: Sonos, the speaker company, reportedly developed a voice assistant named "Sonos Voice." This Intelligent Virtual Assistance allows users to play and manage music on the Sonos platform, functioning similarly to existing voice assistants on smart speakers.
Key Takeaways
➤ The demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistance is expected to surge in the coming years, driven by the need for enhanced efficiency and improved customer experiences across various industries.
➤ Advancements in AI, natural language processing, and automatic speech recognition will continue to fuel Intelligent Virtual Assistance market growth.
➤ The APAC region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to factors like a booming consumer electronics sector and the development of advanced Intelligent Virtual Assistance.
➤ This report empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding investments in Intelligent Virtual Assistance solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer service.
