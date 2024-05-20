Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, May 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) stood at MOP20.35 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up by 35.9% year-on-year and 20.2% from the same quarter of 2019. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP16.43 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.92 billion) rose by 33.1% and 48.5% year-on-year respectively.

Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,293 in the first quarter, up by 40.3% compared to the same quarter of 2019; yet, the figure showed a year-on-year drop of 24.3% owing to the high base of comparison as visitors’ pent-up demand was released in the first quarter of 2023 amid the revival of economic activity. Meanwhile, per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,024) and same-day visitors (MOP817) fell by 14.0% and 28.4% year-on-year respectively in the first quarter of 2024.

Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP2,665) and Hong Kong (MOP1,071) showed respective decreases of 31.6% and 14.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, while spending of those from Taiwan (MOP2,040) went up by 10.6%. In comparison with the same quarter of 2019, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan increased by 44.1%, 19.0% and 39.8% respectively, and spending of those from Singapore (MOP2,556), the Republic of Korea (MOP2,452), Thailand (MOP2,365), Japan (MOP1,964) and Malaysia (MOP1,821) recorded varying degrees of growth.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (48.0% of total) in the first quarter, followed by accommodation (23.3%) and food & beverages (20.9%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for vacation (MOP2,798) and shopping (MOP2,539) fell by 27.3% and 2.0% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending of those attending performances/competitions (MOP5,877) and those coming for MICE events (MOP5,148) increased by 106.3% and 18.2% respectively.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data from visitors on their expense items and amount of spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.