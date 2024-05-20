Macao SAR's New Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes Opens for Applications from May 21

MACAU, May 20 - To facilitate the "1+4" strategy for the development of adequate economic diversification as well as further support local industries and sustainable social development, the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) launches its new round of talent recruitment programmes from May 21 to November 20, 2024. The 9 programmes include the High-end Talents Programme, the Outstanding Talents Programmes and the Advanced Professionals Programmes for the Big Health Industry, the High-Tech Industry, the Modern Finance Industry, as well as the Culture, Sports and Others Industries.

The applications for the first round of the talent recruitment programmes have closed during the first quarter of 2024. As of 30th April 2024, valid applications have totalled 1,107, of which 387 individuals have been included in the Recommended Selection List, including 22 high-end talents, 83 outstanding talents, and 282 advanced professionals.

In order to attract more talents that can drive and support Macao's development, the application requirements and evaluation criteria of the new round of the talent recruitment programmes have been optimised. The required professional fields and the lists of Professions in Short Supply have been expanded to meet the needs of promoting high-quality development of Macao's industries. Furthermore, the Advanced Professionals Programme will attract graduates who study the "1+4" industry-related disciplines in the world’s top universities and top graduates from Macao’s higher education institutions, so as to provide the city with high-quality young professionals necessary for its diversified development.

The competent entities for the Talent Recruitment Programmes will verify the documents and materials submitted by the applicants according to the specific requirements of the applicable talent recruitment programme. Applicants will be evaluated based on their contributions to enhancing innovation, competitiveness, international recognition, or promoting diversified economic development of the Macao SAR. The professional knowledge, qualifications, or experience possessed by the applicants pertaining to the professional sectors will also be considered as a priority during the evaluation process. The Talent Recruitment System follows a rigorous vetting and reviewing process with each application undergoing a multi-layered monitoring system. Different collaborative competent entities and government departments will ensure that the applicants meet the requirements and evaluation criteria of the relevant programmes, and that the recruited talents are capable in supporting the economic and social development of the Macao SAR.

Please visit the Talent Recruitment E-application Platform (link: https://trplatform.cdqq.gov.mo ) to check the details for each programme and submit applications. The E- Platform provides information such as the documents and materials required, evaluation criteria, as well as the application procedures. After opening a user account on the E-platform, applicants can apply, upload documents and receive administrative notifications.

For enquiries, please contact the Secretariat of the Talent Development Committee at (853) 2855 5108 during office hours, or send an email to: info@cdqq.gov.mo. Office Hours: Mon-Thurs: 9:00 -13:00; 14:30 -17:45, Fri: 9:00 -13:00; 14:30 -17:30.