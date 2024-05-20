Renowned architect Nuno Fontarra deciphers the design of the New Macao Central Library

MACAU, May 20 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the lecture “From Concept to Construction: Deciphering Mecanoo's Design Process” was held on 17 May in the Conference Room of the Macao Cultural Centre, where Nuno Fontarra, the lead architect of the architectural design team of the New Macao Central Library project and a partner of Mecanoo Architecten BV from the Netherlands, shared his architectural designs and the design process from the concept to the execution. The lecture was held in a lively atmosphere, drawing many industry professionals to participate and exchange ideas.

In the lecture, Fontarra analysed the efforts and creativity behind the architectural projects of Mecanoo Architecten BV from the initial concept to the execution from a comprehensive perspective, elaborated on the development of architectural designs in various stages, and discussed and shared the design strategies and solutions adopted for the complex challenges that they faced in the design process of large-scale public architectural projects. The lecture imparted inspiring ideas to the audience and expanded their cultural horizons. The Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San; members of the Cultural Heritage Committee and Urban Planning Committee; and representatives of the construction and engineering industries also attended the lecture.

In addition to attendingthe working meeting for the New Macao Central Library, Nuno Fontarra and the Mecanoo teamalso visited the Historic Centre of Macao, the Macao Central Library and the surrounding areas of Tap Siac Square during their stay in Macao. He was greatly impressed by the cultural district where the New Macao Central Library will be located and its rich atmosphere featuring a fusion of Chinese and Western cultures.