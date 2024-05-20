Upgraded version of the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao” launched

MACAU, May 20 - In order to facilitate residents and tourists to plan their vacation and allow them to explore Macao’s diverse culture and abundant entertainment in depth through the participation of various intriguing activities, and have an immersive experience in the ambience as a “City of Performing Arts”, an upgraded version of the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”, a platform that integrates activity information launched by the Macao SAR Government, was launched from 16 May. Users can access information about Macao’s cultural activities, performances and exhibitions anytime and anywhere via its website www.enjoymacao.mo, mobile application (iOS / Android / apk), and WeChat mini programme.

In the upgraded version of the mobile application “Enjoy Macao” (iOS / Android / apk), users can search for information on various activities, receive push notifications on upcoming activities based on their preferences and use the navigation function to reach the activity venue easily. With a simple and intuitive design, this version has been optimised, so that users can browse the recent activity promotions once they open the mobile application, followed by activity categories displayed in large icons. After they click on a category, it shows the date options in a whole page for users to choose and direct to the page of their preferred activity in one click. There are three types of display modes in the activity list to meet the needs of different users.

In addition, the platform “Enjoy Macao” has been optimised in the mobile website (www.enjoymacao.mo) and WeChat mini programme, in order to provide the public with a more convenient and quality experience. The user interfaces have also been adjusted, in the hope of allowing the public to gain information on the diverse and intriguing activities through the platform “Enjoy Macao” and enjoy the infinite charm of Macao.

For more information, please visit the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao” at www.enjoymacao.mo, download the mobile application “Enjoy Macao”, or access the “Enjoy Macao” mini programme through the official WeChat account “ICmacao”.