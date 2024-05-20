Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral Category 1 to honour Justice Yvonne Makgoro

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

Justice Mokgoro, who was an Esteemed Member of the Order of the Baobab, passed away on 9 May 2024 at the age of 73.

In recognition of her distinguished career and contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has declared, in terms of Chapter 1.3.2(a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, that the late justice be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The distinguishing features of a special official funeral in this category include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force.

President Ramaphosa has also declared that the national flag be flown at half mast at all flag stations around the country from tomorrow morning, Sunday, 19 May 2024, until the evening of the funeral on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

Further details of the funeral, which will be held in Johannesburg, will be made known in due course.

Justice Mokgoro, one of the first Justices to be appointed to the Constitutional Court when it was established in 1994, was also the first black woman judge of the apex court.

During her legal career, she taught a number of law courses at universities in South Africa, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

She was a member of the International Women's Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was selected as an icon of the history of Women Lawyers in South Africa.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquiries.gov.za

 

