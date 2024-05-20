Submit Release
Government Communications invites media to apply for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the funeral service of the late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to apply for accreditation. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late retired Constitutional Justice Yvonne Mokgoro who passed away on 9 May 2024, and was an Esteemed Member of the Order of the Baobab, be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1. The distinguishing features of a special official funeral in this category include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force.

Members of the media are advised to complete the attached registration form and submit to Ishmael@gcis.gov.za by not later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 12h00. 

For media accreditation enquiries: Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123

William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

