President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of His Excellency President Sayyid Ebrahim Raise of the Islamic Republic of Iran

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the air disaster that has claimed the lives of Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and personnel.

President Raisi and Minister Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed in East Azerbaijan while the leaders were en route back to Iran on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, The Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the families of the late President and Foreign Minister as well as the relatives of the personnel and air crew who perished.

President Ramaphosa, who as Deputy President paid a working visit to Iran in November 2015, said: “This is an extraordinary, unthinkable tragedy that has claimed a remarkable leader of a nation with whom South Africa enjoys strong bilateral relations and whom we were honoured to welcome to the BRICS fold in Johannesburg in 2023.

“Our hearts go out to the affected families and the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We join Iran in this moment of mourning.”

