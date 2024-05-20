Submit Release
Government Communications hosts panel discussion on impact of misinformation and disinformation during an elections period, 21 May

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a panel discussion to address the impact of Misinformation and Disinformation during an elections period as part of a National Communication Partnership (NCP).

The NCP is premised on the need for a joint effort around creating awareness of the perils of misinformation and disinformation across society and in all creative and communication disciplines.

The session will be led by GCIS Acting Director-General, Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, and will also be used as a platform to engage various stakeholders on a public education campaign advocating for ethical online conduct during the election period.

The details of the session are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 May 2024
Time: 8h30
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming:  
Facebook:    http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter:         http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
YouTube:     https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media RSVPs: Bathabile Mthimunye on 081 464 2665/ bathabile@gcis.gov.za 

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

