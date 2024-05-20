Government Communications hosts panel discussion on impact of misinformation and disinformation during an elections period, 21 May
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a panel discussion to address the impact of Misinformation and Disinformation during an elections period as part of a National Communication Partnership (NCP).
The NCP is premised on the need for a joint effort around creating awareness of the perils of misinformation and disinformation across society and in all creative and communication disciplines.
The session will be led by GCIS Acting Director-General, Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, and will also be used as a platform to engage various stakeholders on a public education campaign advocating for ethical online conduct during the election period.
The details of the session are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 21 May 2024
Time: 8h30
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria
Live Streaming:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Media RSVPs: Bathabile Mthimunye on 081 464 2665/ bathabile@gcis.gov.za
Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147