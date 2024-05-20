PM Manele calls for broader support to grow national economy

PM Manele meets dignitaries

PM Manele speaking on Thursday

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has extended his call to all stakeholders including the private sector, development partners and civil society to support the National Government in efforts to grow the national economy.

Manele made the call Thursday last week at his inaugural official reception for dignitaries following his recent election as Prime Minister.

He said the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) under his leadership is confident to lead the country forward with broader support from all stakeholders regardless of the challenges facing the country

“I must admit that it is a privilege and honour to be trusted to lead the Government for National Unity and Transformation of this country. I am equally conscious of the weight that is upon my shoulders and that of my Cabinet ministers. However, the Government is confident to lead this country forward and we extend our hand of friendship to all as we embark on our journey together,” Manele said.

The Prime Minister also announced that work on Government’s 100 days Program, Policy Statement and Translation and Implementation Strategy is making good progress as consultations with line Ministries are ongoing.

The Government hopes to finalize the 100 days program in coming days and will be consulting with the private sector and church leaders in an collective approach to include everyone’s views in government policies.

“I look forward to my first meeting with the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industries next week as the Government sees the private sector as an invaluable partner in its collective effort to achieve transformation,” Manele said.

The Prime Minister believed that the country went through lots of challenges, learnt a lot of lessons and made progress on many fronts. However, it still has much work to do and to have its priorities set out clearly.

“The most important priority for the Government for National Unity and Transformation is economic transformation. We will work with all stakeholders in addressing this priority,” Manele said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a call encouraging all citizens and partners to support the Government carry Solomon Islands forward.

“What this country needs right now is our enduring service to our people. I therefore seek support and partnership from all our stakeholders and partners,” he said.

“These are challenging times but I believe that with challenges comes opportunities. We must fully utilize the opportunities that we get. I believe we can transform our economy and shape our future by making the most out of the opportunities that we get,” Manele added.

