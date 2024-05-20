Mobile Virtualization Market

Rise in risks of cyber-attacks, fraudulent attacks and data theft due to increase in digitization is major factor that drives growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Why Invest in USD 12.70 Billion Mobile Virtualization Market Size Reach by 2026, Key Factors behind Market's Growth. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global mobile virtualization market size was valued at USD 3,257.41 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 12,701.40 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Enhanced data security offered by mobile virtualization, rise in need for improved employee efficiency, and cost-saving associated with mobile virtualization solutions drive the growth of the global mobile virtualization market. The market Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the study period. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total revenue.

The global mobile virtualization market is segmented into technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on technology, the market is categorized into hypervisor and application containers. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on technology, the market is divided into hypervisor and application containers. The application containers segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the study period. However, the hypervisor segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total revenue. However, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the study period.

The global mobile virtualization market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the study period. However, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global mobile virtualization market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Cellrox Ltd., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

Key Finding of The Mobile Virtualization Market:

● Depending on technology, the hypervisor segment led the mobile virtualization market, in terms of revenue, in 2018.

● By organization size, the large enterprises segment garnered the highest share in 2018.

● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

● On the basis of industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

