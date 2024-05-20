Shipbuilding Market to Reach $195 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand and Technological Advancements : AMR

Shipbuilding Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Shipbuilding Market by Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Passenger Ships and Others), and End Use (Transport and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global shipbuilding industry was pegged at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships, technological development in marine vessel engines, and gradual rise in international seaborne trade have boosted the growth of the global shipbuilding market. However, environmental concerns regarding marine vessels and fluctuating transportation & inventory costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in marine safety norms and trend of automation in marine transportation are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector. However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BAE Systems PLC

Fincantieri group

Damen Shipyards group

Huntington Ingalls industries

General Dynamics corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Samsuung Heavy Industries

Oshima Shipbuilding co. ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

The key factors driving growth of the global shipbuilding market include GDP growth, improved economic growth, global seaborne trade, increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements, technological advancements in marine vessel engines and trend of automation in marine transportation. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs, coupled with environmental concerns associated with marine vessels are some noteworthy trends that could hamper growth of the market.

