Shipbuilding Market to Reach $195 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand and Technological Advancements : AMR

Shipbuilding Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Shipbuilding Market by Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Passenger Ships and Others), and End Use (Transport and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030". As per the report, the global shipbuilding industry was pegged at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08511

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships, technological development in marine vessel engines, and gradual rise in international seaborne trade have boosted the growth of the global shipbuilding market. However, environmental concerns regarding marine vessels and fluctuating transportation & inventory costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in marine safety norms and trend of automation in marine transportation are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ค ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipbuilding-market/purchase-options

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ

๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector. However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž

๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

BAE Systems PLC

Fincantieri group

Damen Shipyards group

Huntington Ingalls industries

General Dynamics corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Samsuung Heavy Industries

Oshima Shipbuilding co. ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

The key factors driving growth of the global shipbuilding market include GDP growth, improved economic growth, global seaborne trade, increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements, technological advancements in marine vessel engines and trend of automation in marine transportation. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs, coupled with environmental concerns associated with marine vessels are some noteworthy trends that could hamper growth of the market.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08511

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This study presents analytical depiction of the global Shipbuilding market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall Shipbuilding market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Shipbuilding market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current Shipbuilding market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.โ€ƒ

๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐–๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-repair-and-maintenance-service-market-A08774 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-connected-ship-market-A07126 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-ships-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-shipyard-market-A09171 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-winch-market-A11729 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032