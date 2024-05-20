Food Grade Alcohol Market to Reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages
"Pure Potential: Analyzing the Food Grade Alcohol Market - Trends, Applications, and Growth Opportunities in the Beverage and Food Industries."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food-grade alcohol market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a surge in demand for alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income across various economies.
According to the SNS Insider report, the global food-grade alcohol market size was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2031, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The food grade alcohol market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Food grade alcohol, also known as ethyl alcohol or ethanol, is a key ingredient in the production of various consumables such as alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and food preservatives. Its purity and suitability for human consumption make it indispensable for these applications. The rising demand for alcoholic beverages, coupled with the growing popularity of craft spirits and specialty drinks, is a major factor fueling the expansion of the food grade alcohol market.
The food-grade alcohol market is experiencing robust growth due to its expanding application base.
In the food & beverage industry, it serves as a crucial ingredient in manufacturing extracts, flavors, vinegar, and yeast. The rising consumption of beverages and increased trade in alcohol across borders further propel market demand. Food manufacturers are increasingly utilizing ethanol to extend product shelf life, catering to changing consumer preferences for ready-to-eat meals. Furthermore, the healthcare sector relies on food-grade alcohol for sterilizing medical equipment and preparing various medicines. Ethylene and sugar are the primary raw materials used for synthesizing food-grade alcohols, with ethanol being the most widely used variety. Polyols, sugar substitutes derived from natural fruit sugars, are also gaining traction in food preparation.
Get a Report Sample of Food Grade Alcohol Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3623
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Cargill Incorporated
• MGP
• ADM
• Cistalco
• Fonterra Co-operative
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Wilmar International Ltd.
• Extractohol
• Pure Alcohol Solutions
• Grain Processing Corporation
• and other
Recent Developments in the Food-Grade Alcohol Market
Jubilant Ingrevia's New Plant- Jubilant Ingrevia's recent inauguration of a new facility in India signifies the industry's focus on expanding food-grade alcohol production capabilities to meet rising global demand. This plant adheres to stringent product certification standards, ensuring high-quality production.
FDA Approvals for Food Applications- Regulatory approvals for the use of ethanol as an antibacterial agent in pizza crust and a preservative in croissant fillings demonstrate the potential for wider applications of food-grade alcohol in the food industry.
Segment Analysis
The food-grade alcohol market can be segmented by product, source, function, and application.
By Product- Ethanol dominated the market in 2023 due to its extensive use in alcohol production globally. Corn starch is the most preferred source material for ethanol production due to its widespread availability.
By Source- Sugarcane & Molasses held the largest market share in 2023 due to their prominence as raw materials for food-grade alcohol production. Countries like Brazil, India, China, and Thailand have a significant advantage due to their abundant sugarcane and molasses resources.
By Function- The coloring & Flavoring agent segment accounts for the major market share. Food-grade alcohol aids in distributing colors and enhancing the flavor of food extracts. Vanilla extract, a popular flavoring agent, is prepared using ethanol.
By Application- Beverages hold the highest revenue share due to the rising global consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The growing young population and increasing demand for exotic flavors and craft beers are driving beverage consumption.
By Product
• Ethanol
• Polyols
By Source
• Fruits
• Sugarcane & Molasses
• Grains
• Others
By Function
• Coloring & Flavoring Agent
• Preservative
• Coatings
• Other
By Application
• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
• Beverages
• Food
• Personal Care
• Others
Make Enquiry About Food Grade Alcohol Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3623
Impact of Global Disruptions
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and logistics networks, impacting the global food-grade alcohol market. Sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted exports of key raw materials like wheat and barley, which are used for ethanol production. Additionally, rising energy prices have increased production costs for food-grade alcohol manufacturers. The war's overall impact on the market is expected to be temporary, with a potential rebound once the conflict is resolved.
Europe held the dominant position in the food-grade alcohol market in 2023, capturing a revenue share of 36.2%.
Europeans are known for their appreciation of high-quality food and beverages. This translates to a higher demand for food-grade alcohol used in the production of various food items and alcoholic drinks. Rising disposable incomes in the region allow consumers to indulge in premium food and beverages, often containing food-grade alcohol for enhanced taste and preservation. Europe boasts a long-standing tradition of alcoholic beverage production. This ingrained culture fuels the demand for food-grade alcohol as a crucial ingredient.
While Europe holds the current lead, North America is projected to witness the fastest growth (CAGR of 4.8%) during the forecast period.
The rising popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals in North America is increasing the demand for food-grade alcohol used as a preservative. Consumers in North America are becoming more adventurous with their food choices, seeking unique and diverse flavors. Food-grade alcohol's versatility in enhancing food flavors is a key driver in this region.
Key Takeaways
• The market is poised for significant growth, fueled by rising demand for beverages, processed food, and the increasing use of food-grade alcohol in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
• Europe is the current market leader, driven by a strong food and beverage culture and an established alcoholic beverage industry.
• North America is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by changing food preferences and a growing appreciation for diverse culinary flavors.
• Opportunities exist for companies that can develop innovative production techniques, cater to the demand for natural ingredients, and tap into emerging markets.
• Challenges remain, such as potential health concerns associated with excessive alcohol consumption and demographic shifts in developed countries
Buy the Latest Version of Food Grade Alcohol Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3623
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram