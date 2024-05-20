Novel Medical Food Solution for the Elderly: Pluri & Wilk Collaborate to Develop Human Breast Milk-Derived Food Production on a Commercial Scale

New production process will be developed based on Pluri’s proprietary 3D cell expansion technology

Human breast milk oligosaccharides are known to shape the gut microbiota and thus provide health benefits to adults

to adults Global elderly nutrition market is valued at $25.2 billion, estimated to reach $39.7 billion in less than 10 years



HAIFA, Israel, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading biotechnology company Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”), which transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today announced a strategic collaboration with Wilk Technologies Ltd. (TASE: WILK) (“Wilk Technologies” or “Wilk”), a developer of authentic, cell-cultured human and animal milk components. By combining Pluri’s cutting-edge 3D cell-expansion technology with Wilk’s expertise in developing cultured human breast and animal milk products, the strategic collaboration will use the components of breast milk to develop a unique medical food intended for the elderly on a commercial scale.

Medical foods for the elderly are specifically formulated and designed to meet the unique nutritional needs and health concerns of older adults. Demand for medical food products is growing, driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses impacting adults who may have nutritional deficiencies stemming from their illness or its related treatment.

“Wilk Technologies is committed to unlocking the potential of cell-based medical foods,” said Avital Beck, Ph.D., CEO of Wilk Technologies. “This collaboration presents an opportunity to leverage Pluri’s 3D cell expansion technology with Wilk’s unique cell lines. The collaboration aims to develop and scale Wilk’s innovative products to commercial readiness, potentially leading to powerful medical food for the elderly.”

“At Pluri, our mission is to leverage cell-based technology to tackle humanity’s most pressing issues, like age-related health decline and global food insecurity,” said Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of Pluri. “This collaboration with Wilk Technologies perfectly aligns with our vision as we harness the unique properties of breast milk cells to create medical food solutions for a rapidly growing elderly population. We’re thrilled about the potential of this collaboration to improve the quality of life for millions and revolutionize senior health on a global scale.”

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, foodtech and agtech. The Company also offers CDMO services. Pluri establishes partnerships that leverage the Company’s proprietary 3D cell-based technology across various industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Wilk Technologies Ltd.

Wilk is dedicated to revolutionizing the dairy and infant formula industry by enabling the sustainable production of high-value dairy products using the lowest carbon footprint. Leveraging over 10 years of industry-leading research, Wilk is focused on two main development tracks: cultured human breast milk ingredients and cultured cow milk ingredients. Wilk produces its solutions for various purposes: enriching infant formula with cultured breastmilk ingredients for babies, alternative dairy healthy diets, and the extrapolation of milk’s nutritional components for the pharma industry. Last year, Wilk Technologies received investments from Danone, Steakholder Foods, & Coca Cola Israel.

