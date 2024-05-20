Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH) to Announce Unaudited Financial Results For The First Half of The Fiscal Year 2024 and Host Conference Call on May 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH) (“HPH” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first half of its fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023 on May 30, 2024.



Senior management of the Company will host a bilingual conference call in English and Chinese to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results and business development for the first half of its fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date/Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, May 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) Conference Title: Highest Performances Holdings Inc. Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Call

Please pre-register online in advance to join the conference call by navigating to the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call details will be provided upon registration.

Conference call pre-registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI26600e8c5be14456b9d59621ba7f1a62.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at HPH’s investor relations website: https://ir.puyiwm.com/news-events/events.

About Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH)

HPH was founded in 2010 with the aim of becoming a top provider of smart home and enterprise services. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families worldwide, focusing on two main driving forces: “technological intelligence” and “capital investments.” HPH has a global strategic perspective and identifies high-quality enterprises with global potential for investment and operations. Its areas of focus include asset allocation, education and study tours, cultural tours, sports events, healthcare and elderly care and family governance.

HPH currently holds controlling interests in two leading financial service providers in China, namely Fanhua Inc., a technology-driven platform, and Fanhua Puyi Fund Distribution Co., Ltd., an independent wealth management service provider. Additionally, HPH has signed an agreement to acquire controlling interests in Singapore-based White Lingjun Pte. Ltd.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc., formerly known as Puyi Inc., was renamed on March 13, 2024 to reflect its strategic transformation.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When HPH uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from HPH’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: HPH’s ability to obtain proceeds from the Agreement; HPH’s goals and strategies; HPH’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the third-party wealth management industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets HPH serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by HPH with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in HPH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. HPH undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact: Highest Performances Holdings Inc. Tel: +86-20-28866499 Email: ir@puyiwm.com