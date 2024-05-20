Children International Hosts Ecuadorian Students in Kansas City for Global Finals of ‘Destination Imagination’ Tournament

Six resilient youths from Ecuador, ages 12-14, overcome adversity to secure their spot in prestigious creative skills competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children International, a Kansas City, Mo.-based nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty worldwide, proudly announces the arrival of a team of six exceptional youths from Ecuador to compete in the esteemed global finals of the creative skills tournament, ‘Destination Imagination.’

Hailing from Guayaquil, Ecuador, these remarkable individuals, ages 12 to 14, will join hundreds of peers spanning pre-K, K-12, and university levels, converging in downtown Kansas City from Wednesday, May 22 to Saturday, May 25. Throughout the event, more than 650 teams will tackle open-ended ‘STEAM’ challenges, encompassing science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, presenting innovative solutions born of collaborative effort and creativity.

The Ecuadorian youths, all participants in Children International programs, have demonstrated great resilience and focus in overcoming harsh conditions and other ills to practice and collaborate for the national win that landed them a spot in the global finals, said Paul Hooper, Senior Regional Director for Children International.

“The participation of these students in this rigorous competition reflects our mission and day- to-day work in supporting youth around the globe to help them build better futures,” Hooper said. “Through our programs and partnerships that span 10 countries, Children International endeavors to equip children and youth with the tools they need to thrive as sustainably employed, contributing citizens.”

NOTE TO KANSAS CITY, Mo.-AREA JOURNALISTS : The Ecuadorian students, accompanied by English-speaking representatives, will be available for interviews during their visit to Kansas City, including a welcome reception taking place at Children International headquarters on Thursday, May 23, and throughout their participation in the DI global finals taking place at Municipal Auditorium. These six youths, fluent in Spanish, offer a unique perspective on their journey and the transformative power of programs like Destination Imagination.

Destination Imagination (DI) is a program that challenges students to use science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (‘STEAM’) to solve real-world problems and present their solutions in a fun and creative way. DI teams work on one of six competitive challenges that range from science to engineering to improvisation and service learning. They then compete with other teams at regional and affiliate tournaments, where they are evaluated by a panel of judges and receive feedback and recognition.

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, is a global nonprofit that delivers child and youth development programming and support to break the cycle of generational poverty. Through a distinctive customized approach, Children International serves young people in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the United States for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to health care, educational preparation, and the life skills and job skills they need to become gainfully employed. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and, as a result, multiply good in the world. For more information, visit www.children.org.

Attachment

Dan Wilinsky Children International +1 303 868 3807 dwilinsky@children.org