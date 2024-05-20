Vietnamese products impress visitors to Foodservice Australia 2024

VIETNAM, May 20 - SYDNEY — Vietnamese products are being showcased at Foodservice Australia 2024 – the leading food industry event being held in Sydney from May 19-21.

They include dried vermicelli and noodle, cashew nuts, coffee, pepper, dried nuts, spices, chili sauce, soy sauce, nutritional powder, cordyceps, black garlic, and herbal teas.

This is an activity to support Hà Nội businesses to display and introduce their goods and services, promote trade and increase the presence of Hà Nội and Vietnamese brands and products in Australia, thus increasing opportunities to bring agricultural products, food, and OCOP (one commune one product) products to distribution channels in this market.

Nguyễn Phú Hòa, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said that through practical trade promotion activities, Vietnamese agricultural products had increased their presence in Australia in recent times. In April alone, the volume of Vietnamese products available in the country increased by nearly 80 per cent compared to the same period last year, with some posting outstanding growth such as coffee (nearly 300 per cent), and cashew nuts (42 per cent).

On the sidelines of the fair, Hà Nội businesses also attended forums, conferences, and seminars, getting updated on international branding ways to promote products, and current food and beverage trends in Australia and around the world.

On May 18, a conference on trade and investment promotion between Hà Nội and Australian enterprises was also held.

At the event, representatives of several Vietnamese and Australian firms signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation. — VNS