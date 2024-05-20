SIAL Canada 2024 opens ways for Vietnamese firms to expand export markets

VIETNAM, May 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Two Vietnamese firms – Tufoco and Sapo DAKLAK - joined SIAL Canada 2024, the largest food innovation trade show in Canada and North America, which drew tens of thousands of exhibitors from more than 40 countries and over 20,000 visitors from around the world.

Both companies attracted the attention from many visitors, opening prospects for Vietnamese firms to export processed food products in the future, as the exhibition is considered a gateway to the North American market for all participating businesses.

According to Vietnamese Counselor in Canada Trần Thu Quỳnh, the Vietnamese Trade Office has supported Vietnamese businesses, especially small- and medium-sized firms, to join the event.

Along with seeking ways to assist the firms in transporting samples, the office will work to connect Vietnamese firms with local importers in the coming time, Quỳnh said.

In the SIAL Canada 2024, Tofuco introduced canned coconut water and juice to North America, one of the fastest growing markets.

Jenny Pham, Sales Manager of Tofuco, said that the firm aims to seek distributors and importers in this region.

Meanwhile, Sapo DAKLAK, which produces frozen fruits and vegetables, came to the event to expand export markets as the firm plans to open its third factory later this year. Sapo DAKLAK brought to this exhibition frozen fruits processed according to international standards, ensuring quality as well as retaining nutrition and natural colour of the products.

Sapo DAKLAK Sales Manager Mia Dang said that after the SIAL Canada, the firm will attend Thaifex in Thailand, Seoul Food in the Republic of Korea, and other exhibitions in Australia, Russia, and France.

Apart from businesses seeking to directly export agricultural products and processed foods to the Canadian market, other firms in Vietnam are also seeking to partner with local companies in production and increasing added value to Việt Nam's agricultural products.

Quynh said this is a good way to enhance added values for farm produce, making it easier to bring Vietnamese products to the Canadian market and others which both Việt Nam and Canada share free trade agreements with. — VNS