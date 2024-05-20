Public Entities of America, LLC joins Apex Insurance Agency, LLC, part of Bridge Specialty Group, LLC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Specialty Group, LLC (“Bridge Specialty”) is very pleased to welcome Public Entities of America, LLC (“ PEA ”) to its team of niche-focused, wholesale entities.



PEA is a leading brokerage agency working exclusively in the public sector and risk management marketplace. PEA teammates will join the team at Apex Insurance Agency, LLC (“Apex”) and work alongside leaders Michelle Hill, Apex vice president, and Karl Snearer, Apex president and regional leader for Bridge Specialty.

Snearer commented, “We are very excited to welcome the PEA team to Apex and Bridge Specialty. Their team has established itself as an industry leader providing innovative risk solutions for the public sector across the United States and bring additional public entity capabilities and talented insurance professionals to Apex. We look forward to continuing to serve the public sector together.”

About Bridge Specialty Group

Bridge Specialty Group, the wholesale insurance platform of Brown & Brown, Inc., is a team of companies focused on bringing the power of collective size and specialty to the wholesale brokerage marketplace. Composed of more than 25 boutique brands, Bridge Specialty Group is creating a more seamless way to connect the varying needs of our retail partners with the market clout and talents of our wholesale entities. To learn more visit BridgeSpecialtyGroup.com

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

