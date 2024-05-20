Logistics Market Size to Hit USD 16.79 Trillion by 2032 with Steady 5.6% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Logistics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways), By End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others) and By Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, and 4PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟗,𝟖𝟑𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟏𝟔,𝟕𝟗𝟒.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

Logistics industry refers to the process of planning, implementing, coordinating resources, and managing the flow of things from the point of origin to the final point of consumption. Resources, which are managed in logistics can include tangible items, such as liquids, equipment, materials, food products; and intangible goods such as information. The process of logistics assists in efficient and effective transportation & storage of goods as well as planning of related services. Logistics management primarily includes production, packaging, inventory, warehousing, security, material handling, integration of information, inbound & outbound transportation, and supply/demand planning of third-party providers.

Factors, such as the growing e-commerce industry, rise in reverse logistics operations, and increase in trade-related agreements, fuel the market growth. In addition, the rise of tech-driven logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices are also expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service, poor infrastructure, and higher logistics costs hinder the market growth. Further, the emergence of last mile deliveries, logistics automation, and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are some of the factors that are expected to foster the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.

DB SCHENKER

DEUTSCHE POST AG

DSV

FEDEX CORPORATION

GEODIS

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth in the e-commerce industry coupled with a rise in reverse logistics operations and surge in trade-related agreements are anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, the rise of tech-driven logistics services and an upsurge in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service, poor infrastructure, and higher logistics costs hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of last mile deliveries, logistics automation, and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are some of the factors that are anticipated to foster logistics market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, the roadways segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to various factor such as surge in import & export of goods and materials is anticipated to propel the logistics market in the roadways segment. However, the airways segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, factors such as increase in importance in supporting reverse logistics, including repair & warranty work for electronics and other high-end consumer goods, thereby boosting the logistics market in the airways segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for procuring raw materials and handing them over to manufacturers for production is a growth factor for the logistics market in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector and growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics market for healthcare anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics market for healthcare.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝐏𝐋 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, the 3PL segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the 3PL providers can tap into a network of service providers, ensuring efficient movement of goods across the supply chain. Their scalability, flexibility, and advanced technology solutions enable them to adapt to changing business demands, optimize logistics processes, and provide real-time visibility of shipments and inventory.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global logistics market revenue, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the logistics market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth in express and small parcels deliveries due to structural shift toward online retail is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the logistics market in Europe.

