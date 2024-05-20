New RSPCA SA headquarters a gamechanger for animal welfare in SA

Release date: 19/05/24

Today’s opening of the new $28 million RSPCA SA Animal Care Centre ushers in a new era for animal welfare in South Australia.

The centre, on the corner of Main South and Majors roads, O’Halloran Hill, sees all staff, volunteers and animals located on the one purpose-built site for the first time.

This includes the rescue teams and the inspectors who enforce the Animal Welfare Act, including investigating more than 4000 animal cruelty reports annually.

It will also be home to the Brad Ward Veterinary Clinic, named after RSPCA SA’s first veterinarian, and South Australia’s first 24-hour wildlife hospital, due to open in a few months.

The new centre comes as the Malinauskas Government delivers on its election commitment to undertake sweeping reforms to outdated animal welfare laws, bringing them into line with contemporary community expectations.

Major reforms to the both the Animal Welfare Act and the Dog and Cat Management Act are currently out for public consultation on the YourSAy website and include sharp increases in penalties for those who abuse animals.

The Government has provided a 70 year peppercorn lease to the RSPCA SA for the seven-hectare site located within Glenthorne-Ityamaiitpinna Yarta National Park.

South Australian construction company Cook Building won a competitive tender process to build the centre from more than 40 submissions and more than 500 people worked on the site throughout the construction phase.

The Malinauskas Government provided the RSPCA SA an additional $1 million for compliance as part of its election commitment to crack down on animal cruelty.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

It cannot be understated how good this new site will be for animal welfare in South Australia.

It will not only be so much better for the animals housed here, it will also improve the working conditions for the dedicated staff and volunteers who take care of sick, injured and abused animals.

I thank chief executive Marcus Gehrig and his team for their efforts relocating all of animals, staff and services to this great new location.

These new headquarters come as the Government is significantly overhauling animal welfare laws, including significantly increasing penalties for those who abuse and mistreat animals.

Attributable to Erin Thompson MP

This great new facility will play a pivotal role in modernising how we treat and care for injured, neglected and abused animals in South Australia, and it is a welcome addition to our community.

The RSPCA SA is among the most trusted and respected organisations in our state and the work of their staff and volunteers is highly regarded and deeply appreciated by the community.

I will continue to work with the RSPCA SA to ensure this new site remains at the forefront of animal welfare, veterinary science and education into the future.