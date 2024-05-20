Funding boost for South Eastern Freeway

Release date: 20/05/24

The Albanese Government is investing an extra $100 million through the 2024–25 Budget to ensure the delivery of the South Eastern Freeway Upgrade, with the South Australian Government matching the additional funding.

With work on the Heysen Tunnels underway, this project involves an extension of the Managed Motorway System to improve travel time reliability and incident response.

It includes the installation of an Intelligent Transport System for lane use management, variable speed limit signs, and median barrier gates to enable traffic contra-flow in the event of an incident.

The Australian Government is now contributing $220 million to this important project, while the South Australian Government has committed $130 million.

The Mount Barker and Verdun interchanges will also be upgraded thanks to last week’s Federal Budget, improving access to the South Eastern Freeway and reducing traffic through Hahndorf.

The Adelaide Hills has seen the third largest population growth in the Greater Adelaide region over the past decade, particularly around Mount Barker.

These upgrades will cater for this growth, with the Mount Barker interchange increasing to three-lanes both north and southbound, and the Verdun interchange upgrading to a full interchange, enabling access to and from the South Eastern Freeway in all directions.

The Albanese Government’s South Eastern Freeway investment is part of an over $290 million commitment towards transport infrastructure in South Australia in last week’s Budget, with the Government’s total investment in SA road and rail projects over the next ten years totalling $9.7 billion.

Where the Morrison Government had a deluge of press releases with a drought of delivery, the Albanese Government is ensuring that projects can be completed and the benefits flow to communities.

For more information on infrastructure spending in the Budget, visit https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/about/budget-2024-25-announcements.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King:

“More than 50,000 motorists travel this section of the freeway each day, and that number is only set to grow with Adelaide Hills seeing the largest population growth in the Greater Adelaide region over the past decade.

“The Albanese Government is delivering the infrastructure our community needs, investing in projects like this one which will cater for the long-term needs of our nation.

“I thank the South Australian Government for working closely with us to ensure the delivery of this vital project.”

Attributable to Acting South Australian Premier Susan Close:

“The Malinauskas Government welcomes this significant funding commitment from the Albanese Government towards improving safety, access and connectivity in the Adelaide Hills and on the South Eastern Freeway.

“We’ve remained committed to delivering the upgrades to the interchanges at Verdun and Mount Barker to improve connectivity to the Freeway. The $120 million investment on those projects from the Albanese Government will enable us to get on with doing just that.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis:

“The Freeway is a key corridor for cars and trucks between Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills.

“The $100 million commitment from the federal government towards safety improvements, matched with state funds, will help manage incidents on the Freeway and maintain traffic flow when accidents do occur.”

Attributable to Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost:

“Many of my constituents have raised with me concerns around safety along the South Eastern Freeway, whether they live close by or use it regularly. This is a welcome announcement for Boothby.”