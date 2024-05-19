TAIWAN, May 19 - President Tsai hosts state banquet for heads of state and representatives of delegations to presidential inauguration

On the evening of May 19, President Tsai Ing-wen hosted a state banquet at the Regent Taipei for the heads of state and representatives of delegations to the inauguration of the 16th-term president and vice president, welcoming them to witness a triumph for our democracy together. President Tsai stated that today’s Taiwan is not only a Taiwan of the world; it also plays a key role in regional peace and stability as well as global economic and trade development. The president thanked the heads of state and representatives for their long-term support. President Tsai expressed confidence that, going forward, the new government will continue confidently with them on the path of freedom and democracy, and that a resilient and democratic Taiwan, with a solid footing on the world stage, will see even greater results of cooperation.

A translation of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

I first want to thank the heads of state of our diplomatic allies and representatives from various countries for coming to attend the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. We are here to witness a triumph for our democracy together with the 23 million people of Taiwan.

On January 13 of this year, we successfully completed our presidential and legislative elections. Heads of state of our diplomatic allies and political leaders from other countries immediately issued congratulatory statements. We showed the world that Taiwan is committed to defending democracy, freedom, and peace. Amidst geopolitical challenges and the restructuring of global supply chains, the long-term support of your countries has allowed Taiwan to engage with the world and become an indispensable partner of democracies worldwide.

Over the past eight years, we have upheld the principles of steadfast diplomacy and mutual assistance for mutual benefits to further deepen cooperation with our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries. In areas such as enhancing democratic resilience, women’s empowerment, public health and medicine, countering disinformation, and international humanitarian assistance, we have shown that Taiwan can help and is a force for good, contributing even more to the world. Today’s Taiwan is not only a Taiwan of the world. It also plays a key role in regional peace and stability as well as global economic and trade development.

Taiwan’s GDP and foreign investments in Taiwan have reached new heights. Taiwan, aside from being the world’s 21st-largest economy, has risen to sixth worldwide in national competitiveness, highlighting Taiwan’s economic resilience and energy for innovation. We have also achieved new milestones in economic and trade relations with many countries. For example, we completed the signing of the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, as well as an enhanced trade partnership arrangement with the United Kingdom and a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement with Canada. Over the past eight years, the world has not just seen Taiwan; Taiwan has also been part of major changes in the world. We firmly believe that defending democracy, defending freedom, and defending peace is the only way to stand firm on the international stage and move forward together with the world.

Tonight is not only an opportunity to thank the heads of state and representatives for all the support they have given Taiwan in the past. It is also a time for us to look to the future together. I am sure that, going forward, the new government will continue confidently with you on the path of freedom and democracy. And I have no doubt that a resilient and democratic Taiwan, with a solid footing on the world stage, will see even greater results of cooperation.

Thank you again to our distinguished guests for traveling so far to be here. I wish you all an enjoyable evening.

Also in attendance were King Mswati III and Inkhosikati (Queen) of the Kingdom of Eswatini, President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Hilda C. Heine and her husband, President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. and his wife, President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay, Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and his wife, Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Teo and his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley of St. Christopher and Nevis, and representatives of the United States, Japan, the UK, and Germany.