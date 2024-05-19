TAIWAN, May 19 - President Tsai meets President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay

On the afternoon of May 19, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by President Santiago Peña Palacios of the Republic of Paraguay. In remarks, President Tsai thanked Paraguay for continuously deepening friendly diplomatic relations with Taiwan and actively speaking up for Taiwan on the international stage. The past eight years, she said, have seen a continued deepening of bilateral economic and trade relations, and significant achievements in areas including education, medicine and public health, agriculture, animal husbandry, capacity-building for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and women’s empowerment. President Tsai said she is confident that under the leadership of President Peña and new President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan and Paraguay will continue to move forward together and create a bright future of mutual prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

I would like to begin by welcoming President Peña as he once again leads a delegation to Taiwan. Thank you all for traveling from afar to participate in the inauguration of our new president, celebrate this grand occasion for Taiwan’s democracy together, and demonstrate support for Taiwan from Paraguay’s executive and legislative branches.

I fondly recall President Peña’s visit as president-elect in July of last year, when we traveled to Shen Ji New Village in Taichung to try our hand at making bubble tea and take in the distinctive local culture. I am delighted to meet again after just 10 months.

Taiwan-Paraguay economic and trade relations have continued to deepen over the past eight years. Especially after the quota on Paraguayan beef imports was eliminated in 2020, exports of beef and beef offal from Paraguay to Taiwan have repeatedly reached new highs, and Taiwan is now Paraguay’s second-largest export market for beef.

Taiwan and Paraguay have carried out cooperative projects in areas including education, medicine and public health, agriculture and animal husbandry, capacity-building for SMEs, and women’s empowerment, achieving significant results.

As I will leave office tomorrow, I want to take this opportunity to thank Paraguay for continuing to deepen friendly diplomatic relations over the past eight years and actively speak up for Taiwan on the international stage. Thank you for letting the world know that Taiwan is willing and able to participate in international affairs and contribute to global development. I am confident that, under the leadership of President Peña and new President Lai, Taiwan and Paraguay will continue to move forward together and create a bright future of mutual prosperity.

President Peña then delivered remarks, stating that it is a great honor to come to Taiwan representing the Republic of Paraguay. For the past 66 years, Paraguay has staunchly supported the Republic of China (Taiwan), he said, and once again expressed support and praise for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.

During President Tsai’s eight years in office, President Peña said, she made great contributions to deepening bilateral relations between Taiwan and Paraguay. He said the increase in bilateral trade and various cooperative achievements all show President Tsai’s deep bond of friendship with the people of Paraguay, and once again expressed his utmost respect and gratitude.



Emphasizing cooperation in education in particular, President Peña stated that during President Tsai’s time in office, over 100 students from Paraguay came to Taiwan for higher education through bilateral educational programs, greatly benefiting Paraguay’s young people. He said Taiwan is committed to cultivating talent, staunchly defends its freedom and democracy and faces every challenge with incomparable courage. Paraguay aspires to be like Taiwan, he said, and become a highly developed country through incomparable courage, resilience, diligence, and hard work, and investing in its precious human resources.

President Peña stated that the following day, President Tsai would conclude an extremely fruitful, successful, and distinguished eight years in office, and begin a new chapter of life. On behalf of the people of Paraguay, he once again expressed his sincere gratitude and hope that President Tsai will always regard Paraguay as her good friend and a forever home.

The delegation also included President of the Chamber of Deputies Raúl Latorre. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Paraguay Ambassador Carlos Fleitas.