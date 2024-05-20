The 2024 LIT Music Awards Proudly Presents the LIT of the Year and Category Winners of the Year for Season 1

2024 LIT Music Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 LIT Music Awards S2 Call for Entries 2024 LIT Music Awards S1 LIT of the Year - Rampa by LEGION ROAD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the winners of its first season for the 2024 LIT Music Awards! The competition celebrates and honors exceptional musical talent from around the world. From music, music video, songwriting, dance, influencers to instrumental performances, the LIT Music Awards is where musical excellence takes center stage in the entertainment industry, celebrating the pulsating heart of the global music scene.

This season, the award has received hundreds of submissions representing countries worldwide across music, music videos, film, dance, video, and influencer categories. Entries have come from countries including the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, and beyond, symbolizing superior talent in music.

2024 LIT of the Year (Season 1)

Rampa by LEGION ROAD

The LIT Music Awards, having unveiled the winners for the first season of 2024, spotlighted exceptional talents that have risen to the top this year. After a fierce evaluation of remarkable entries, the jurors have awarded the top title of the 2024 LIT of the Year to LEGION ROAD for their extraordinary work, "Rampa”. In recognition of this achievement, LEGION ROAD is presented with a uniquely designed LITO Statuette and an honorary certificate, marking a peak moment in the LIT Awards' history of celebrating musical talents.

2023 Category Winners of the Year (Season 1)

In addition to celebrating the achievements of the LIT of the Year, the competition is also delighted to shine the spotlight on winners who are awarded as the Category Winners of the Year, setting a new standard of excellence that the LIT Music Awards aim to recognize:

1. LIT Music of the Year – The Whole World Has Gone Insane by Kaisi Berick

2. LIT Music Video of the Year – Starlight by Sangeeta Kaur Music LLC

3. LIT Songwriting of the Year – I Still Believe in Love by Chris Broom

4. LIT Instrumentalist of the Year – The Long And Winding Road by Ed Bazel

Noteworthy entrants who demonstrated their passion in music, and were recognized for it, include Ignacio Salvatierra P (Inspiraciones Music), Emma Constance, Zixiao Ye, Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC, Sangeeta Kaur, Roxana Line, Chris Broom, Samantha Grimes, Rhonda Head, and many others.

Kindly visit the LIT Music Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners here: https://litmusicawards.com/.

"I'm truly humbled by the remarkable achievements and presentations of musical brilliance. The accomplishments we've witnessed this season have made a significant impact on music, demonstrating that it is the artists themselves who shape their destinies and forge deep connections with their audiences!” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "The caliber of this season's entries signals a bright and evolving future for the music industry, a vision brought into sharp focus by the professional judgment of the international LIT jury.”

Grand Jury Panel

The jury of the LIT Music Awards consists of elites from different sectors of the music and talent industries. With a focus on impartial judging, each member is selected based on professional competence, ensuring that their influential contributions add to a deeper layer of depth for evaluations. These members include Sophia Agranovich, Samya Mohamed, Shumile, Zhiyi Wang, Kerry Martin, Asuka Uchida, and many others, each representing high regard within the industry.

“Through the LIT Awards, we celebrate exceptional talent in music, individuals who have unlimited potential to showcase their music that will sooth the world," Thomas remarked. "It’s thrilling to think about the influence these remarkable individuals will have in the future. As we look forward, the introduction of the LIT Music Awards marks a new chapter in our journey, one that pays homage to the creativity, innovation, and passion that animate the music industry."

The LIT Music Awards is excited to declare that Season 2 of the 2024 competition is now open for entries, continuing to celebrate talent and creativity in the music industry! The Early Bird Deadline is set for June 20, 2024, offering the first opportunity to submit your best music. Entries will be accepted up until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to be recognized on this prestigious global stage, where winners will be announced officially on November 8, 2024.

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international music competition celebrating and honoring exceptional musical talent from around the world. From music, music video, songwriting, dance, influencers to instrumental performances, the LIT Music Awards is where musical excellence takes center stage in the entertainment industry, celebrating the pulsating heart of the global music scene.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, New York Photography Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.