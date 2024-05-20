Global Critical Communications Leader Hytera Celebrates 10th Anniversary for Subsidiary in UAE

• The global critical communications technologies and solutions provider marked milestone growth with industry stakeholders and partners at its summit in Dubai

• Hytera has established itself as a digital transformation pioneer for public safety and industries in the Middle East and Africa region for over a decade

• Hytera brand lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa to commemorate a decade of growth, innovation, and partnership across industries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates with an impressive light show at Burj Khalifa during its partner summit of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in Dubai on May 16th.

Over the past decade, Hytera has taken on a starring role in driving digital transformation across various verticals in the Middle East with its UAE branch as the regional powerhouse, revolutionising public safety communications systems whilst enhancing operations safety and efficiency of the utilities, transportation, and energy sectors with cutting-edge technologies of critical communications, control room body-worn camera (BWC) and digital evidence management (DEM), etc.

Having played a pivotal role in reshaping the Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications landscape for ten consecutive years, Hytera UAE welcomed industry stakeholders, partners, and guests to join the Hytera Global Partner Summit (HGPS)-MEA at Atlantis The Palm. Alongside celebrating key partnerships, projects, and achievements since 2014, the occasion was marked by the Hytera branding show featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa’s LED display – symbolising a decade of local partnership, progress, and innovations across MEA territories.

Stanley Song, VP of Hytera and head of Hytera UAE, said, “The 10th anniversary of our UAE office not only marks a significant milestone but also underscores our enduring commitment to driving innovation and fostering partnerships throughout the region. From the very beginning, establishing Hytera operations across the Middle East markets was pursued with an aspirational vision to meet rapidly evolving communications needs across key sectors. Fast-forward to the present, we could not be prouder with the way we’ve worked alongside our partnership ecosystem to deliver tangible, forward-facing value to the region – led by a unified commitment to innovation.”

Through a series of strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, Hytera achieved significant market penetration in the last decade, providing approximately 50% of communications devices such as two-way radios, LTE and PMR dual-mode radios, and ruggedized smartphones used by public safety agencies in the region. The company also built a dominant presence in sectors such as energy (70%) and mass transit (50%). Hytera has played a pivotal role in upgrading safety and connectivity standards with its intrinsically safe (IS) explosion-proof radio series across high-risk working environments such as fire rescue, oil and gas, refinery, chemical, and mining.

Recent years have seen the company embark on a series of new projects. These include establishing a Training & Factory Acceptance Test Centre in Dubai (2022) and signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Omani service provider Omantel (2023).

Commenting on Hytera’s future aspirations in the Middle East, Stanley added, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our regional partners with the latest cutting-edge communications solutions that empower organisations and further enhance safety and efficiency across sectors. The Middle East is a shining example for the world to emulate in terms of embracing digital transformation and, with many more opportunities on the horizon, we’re looking forward to the next 10 years and beyond.”

Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993, Hytera has forged a distinguished track record for delivering solutions that reimagine public safety connectivity and collaboration. Developed through innovative practice and meticulous engineering processes, solutions from Hytera’s portfolio embody the company’s dedication to delivering market-leading communications solutions tailored to industries in the Middle East and around the world.

