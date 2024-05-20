Russian war against Ukraine: EU bans broadcasting activities of four more Russia-associated media outlets

On 17 May, the Council of the European Union decided to suspend the broadcasting activities in the EU of four additional media outlets, which spread and support the Russian propaganda and war of aggression against Ukraine: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“These media outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation, and have been essential and instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and for the destabilisation of its neighbouring countries,” the Council of the EU said in a press release.

At the same time, under the Charter of Fundamental Rights, the new measures will not prevent the media and their staff from carrying out activities other than broadcasting in the EU, such as research and interviews.

The Council of the EU reminds that the Russian Federation has engaged in “a systematic, international campaign of media and information manipulation, interference and grave distortion of facts in order to justify and support its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, and to enhance its strategy of destabilisation of its neighbouring countries, and of the EU and its member states”.

In particular, the propaganda, information manipulation and interference activities have “repeatedly and consistently” targeted the Ukrainian state and its authorities, Ukrainian citizens, as well as European political parties, especially during election periods, also targeting civil society, asylum seekers, Russian ethnic minorities, gender minorities, and the functioning of democratic institutions in the EU and its member states.

