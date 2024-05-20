EU welcomes progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan in border delimitation process

The European Union has welcomed progress made in the framework of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, based on the 1991 Almaty agreement, and more specifically the protocol signed during the 9th meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on 15 May, leading to an agreement on several sections of the border.

“The EU encourages the parties to take further decisive steps to tackle other outstanding bilateral issues and remains committed to supporting the efforts aimed at bringing sustainable and lasting peace to the South Caucasus region,” EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, said in a statement on 17 May.

