EBRD extends new guarantee to ProCredit Bank Ukraine to support €70 million in new lending to SMEs

On 16 May, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced the extension of an unfunded portfolio risk-sharing facility to ProCredit Bank Ukraine to unlock new leasing finance for Ukraine’s private sector amid the ongoing war waged by Russia.

The EBRD’s facility will cover up to 50 per cent of ProCredit Bank Ukraine’s credit risk on newly issued sub-loans worth €70 million to private businesses operating in Ukraine.

This facility will boost ProCredit Bank Ukraine’s lending capacity, enabling it to provide much-needed funding to Ukrainian private companies operating in critical industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, transport, and pharmaceuticals.

The funding will help companies continue their operations and safeguard livelihoods, which is crucial for fostering economic resilience and will enable Ukraine to rebuild once the war is over.

The announcement was made at the EBRD’s Annual Meeting 2024, which this year took place on 15-16 May in Yerevan.

