Winners of the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024 Announced

22 awards were given to the UK’s best QSR and fast casual dining brands across a number of categories in the premiere event of its kind in the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty leading brands took centre stage at the prestigious QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024, where they were recognised for their achievements within the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industry.The awards programme was held in conjunction with the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Conference & Awards 2024 on 21 May 2024 which saw the biggest QSR brand leaders gather and share their opinions on the latest challenges and opportunities in the sector through a series of insightful panel discussions and speaking sessions.Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "Congratulations to all the recipients of the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024! Your unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction sets a remarkable standard for the industry. We are proud to showcase your achievements and look forward to witnessing your continued success."Mayank Patel, VP QSR Strategy of Dynamic Yield by Mastercard said: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of these visionary brands. Their commitment to leveraging technology and customer-centric strategies exemplifies the spirit of innovation that fuels our industry's evolution."The QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024 not only celebrated excellence but also served as a platform for networking and collaboration, fostering a community of forward-thinkers dedicated to shaping the future of quick-service and fast-casual dining.The winners of the awards are:Best Digital Initiative:Popeyes Louisiana Chicken UKBest Brand TransformationChopstixBest Corporate Social Responsibility InitiativeCoco di MamaBest Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)Auntie Anne’s UK & IrelandBest Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)Morley’s ChickenBest New ConceptEggslutRising StarIsobel Childs, Black Sheep CoffeeBest Innovation - Food and BeverageGDKBest Menu Innovation - Limited Time OfferCreams CaféBest Brand CollaborationLEONBest Customer ExperienceCUPPBest Restaurant RenovationCoco di MamaBest Delivery InitiativeDiverse Dining LTDBest Employee Recognition ProgramMarugame UdonDiversity and Inclusion ChampionBleeckerSquad of the YearChopstixSpecial Recognition AwardJessica Bouscarle, Black Sheep Coffee2024 Multi-Site Restaurant of the YearSlim Chickens UK, BRGEditor's ChoiceTaco Bell UKEditor's ChoiceWendy’s UKEditor's ChoiceAmorino UKEditor's ChoiceSubwayFor all enquiries email: editorial@qsrmedia.co.uk###