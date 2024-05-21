Winners of the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024 Announced
22 awards were given to the UK’s best QSR and fast casual dining brands across a number of categories in the premiere event of its kind in the UK.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty leading brands took centre stage at the prestigious QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024, where they were recognised for their achievements within the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industry.
The awards programme was held in conjunction with the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Conference & Awards 2024 on 21 May 2024 which saw the biggest QSR brand leaders gather and share their opinions on the latest challenges and opportunities in the sector through a series of insightful panel discussions and speaking sessions.
Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media said: "Congratulations to all the recipients of the QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024! Your unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction sets a remarkable standard for the industry. We are proud to showcase your achievements and look forward to witnessing your continued success."
Mayank Patel, VP QSR Strategy of Dynamic Yield by Mastercard said: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of these visionary brands. Their commitment to leveraging technology and customer-centric strategies exemplifies the spirit of innovation that fuels our industry's evolution."
The QSR Media UK Dynamic Yield Awards 2024 not only celebrated excellence but also served as a platform for networking and collaboration, fostering a community of forward-thinkers dedicated to shaping the future of quick-service and fast-casual dining.
The winners of the awards are:
Best Digital Initiative:
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken UK
Best Brand Transformation
Chopstix
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
Coco di Mama
Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)
Auntie Anne’s UK & Ireland
Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)
Morley’s Chicken
Best New Concept
Eggslut
Rising Star
Isobel Childs, Black Sheep Coffee
Best Innovation - Food and Beverage
GDK
Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer
Creams Café
Best Brand Collaboration
LEON
Best Customer Experience
CUPP
Best Restaurant Renovation
Coco di Mama
Best Delivery Initiative
Diverse Dining LTD
Best Employee Recognition Program
Marugame Udon
Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Bleecker
Squad of the Year
Chopstix
Special Recognition Award
Jessica Bouscarle, Black Sheep Coffee
2024 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Slim Chickens UK, BRG
Editor's Choice
Taco Bell UK
Editor's Choice
Wendy’s UK
Editor's Choice
Amorino UK
Editor's Choice
Subway
