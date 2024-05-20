Increase of Schengen visa fees

SLOVENIA, May 20 -
Please do not include any personal information (for example, your first name, last name or email address).
If you would like to receive a response from the responsible institution, you will have this option after clicking the Send button.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.