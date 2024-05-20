Submit Release
News Search

There were 270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,672 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Alena Douhan

On May 15, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights Alena Douhan in Beijing.

Miao Deyu welcomed Alena Douhan on her visit to China, and said that unilateral coercive measures are a serious breach of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic norms of international law, a gross violation of human rights, and a severe obstacle to international cooperation for development. China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions by relevant countries, firmly defends its legitimate rights and interests, and takes a series of active measures to mitigate the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on the human rights of the Chinese people. China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the United Nations human rights mechanisms, including the Special Procedures, to enhance all parties' understanding of the illegality and harm of unilateral coercive measures.

Alena Douhan thanked the Chinese side for inviting her to visit China and arranging a rich program of activities, and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges with the Chinese side to promote the international community to pay further attention to the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, Alena Douhan visited China from May 6 to 17. She visited Beijing, Xinjiang and Shenzhen, and had an exchange of views with relevant government departments, enterprises, industry associations, social organizations, as well as experts and scholars, among others.

You just read:

Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Alena Douhan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more