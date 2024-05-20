Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Alena Douhan

On May 15, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with United Nations Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights Alena Douhan in Beijing.

Miao Deyu welcomed Alena Douhan on her visit to China, and said that unilateral coercive measures are a serious breach of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic norms of international law, a gross violation of human rights, and a severe obstacle to international cooperation for development. China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions by relevant countries, firmly defends its legitimate rights and interests, and takes a series of active measures to mitigate the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on the human rights of the Chinese people. China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the United Nations human rights mechanisms, including the Special Procedures, to enhance all parties' understanding of the illegality and harm of unilateral coercive measures.

Alena Douhan thanked the Chinese side for inviting her to visit China and arranging a rich program of activities, and expressed willingness to strengthen exchanges with the Chinese side to promote the international community to pay further attention to the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights.

At the invitation of the Chinese side, Alena Douhan visited China from May 6 to 17. She visited Beijing, Xinjiang and Shenzhen, and had an exchange of views with relevant government departments, enterprises, industry associations, social organizations, as well as experts and scholars, among others.