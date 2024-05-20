big xyt wins ‘Best Data Analytics Provider’ at the Waters Technology Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024

London, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- big xyt is proud to announce they have won the Waters Technology Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Award 2024 for Best Data Analytics Provider.

These awards celebrate excellence in market and reference data, including ESG, alternative data, corporate actions, data analytics, evaluated pricing, research, data management tools, and managed data services.

Evaluation criteria included the strength of the firm, how well the technology addresses client needs, recent milestones, and the future product roadmap.

Key developments that contributed to this award include the launch of big xyt’s real-time data analytics service for European trades and EBBO benchmark prices, in collaboration with a major asset manager, and the portfolio liquidity analysis solution with Baillie Gifford, offering asset managers reliable market data for liquidity assessment and dilution levy guidance.

Additionally, the launch of big xyt ecosystems, a joint venture with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to deliver the Trade Explorer data analytics platform globally, demonstrated the firm’s growth and innovation.

Robin Mess, CEO & Co-founder at big xyt, said: “We’re honoured to be named Best Data Analytics Provider at the Waters Technology Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to innovation, data quality, and exceptional service. Our close collaboration with clients enables us to develop tailored solutions and enhance our core products, solidifying big xyt as a leading independent data analytics provider in the global trading and investment community.”

-ENDS-

About big xyt

big xyt’s independent analytics tools provide unrivalled data accuracy and enable users to transform data into decisions and to observations for their audience.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues, across equities, ETFs, FX, and listed derivatives (futures and options), and are available in T+1 and real-time. Our clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges and trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

big xyt’s unique private cloud-based technology normalises trade conditions of venues allowing accurate and transparent aggregations of trading volumes, comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in flexible and customisable formats. Our APIs support more in-depth quantitative research and feed dependent systems such as algorithms and decision support tools, essential for data science and quant teams.

Firms across the financial services industry choose big xyt as their data analytics partner due to our independence and ability to provide the best quality normalised data, our capability to deliver complex security and execution analytics in sophisticated and data-rich financial markets, as well as the in-depth domain experience of the big xyt team in setting up, running and maintaining data analytics environments for tick data in highly secure environments.

https://big-xyt.com