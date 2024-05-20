AI Startup YOV, Inc. Enables Grieving U.S. Gold Star Families to Reconnect with Loved Ones Who Sacrificed Their Lives

In honor of deployed and deceased U.S. service members, You, Only Virtual will build Versonas for their families free of charge this Memorial Holiday.

With the Versona Heroes project, we can help deployed U.S. military service members and their families, and honor those who laid down their lives in service to our country.” — Justin Harrison - Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- You, Only Virtual (YOV), a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in grief technology, has announced the launch of its Versona Heroes project. Launching Memorial Day 2024, Versona Heroes aims to honor the sacrifices of active duty service members and provide support to grieving Gold Star families utilizing YOV’s powerful, patented artificial intelligence technology–free of charge."Memorial Day has been reduced to a long weekend of outdoor barbecues. That’s a tragedy,” states Harrison, founder and CEO of You, Only Virtual. "With the Versona Heroes project, we can help deployed U.S. military service members and their families, and honor those who laid down their lives in service to our country."Built to communicate completely authentically with a human user— the Versonas (virtual personas) created by You, Only Virtual, provide a meaningful way for families to stay connected, even when separated by duty or tragedy. These unique, digital representations are developed utilizing machine learning and AI to replicate the essence and personality of the individual they represent.Active duty service members and gold star families are invited to visit https://www.myyov.com/versonaheroes on Memorial Day, May 31, 2024, to participate in the “Versona Heroes” project (free of charge).About You, Only VirtualFounded in 2021, You, Only Virtual (YOV) is the world’s first and only grief technology utilizing fully patented AI essence generation to power Versonas (virtual personas) that are as complex and context-sensitive as the individuals they emulate. YOV’s lifelike Versonas enable loved ones to stay connected in meaningful ways–even after death. Founded by Justin Harrison, YOV is dedicated to preserving memories and maintaining bonds for generations to come. A pioneering AI company based in Los Angeles, California, YOV has been featured in the world’s leading publications, including ABC World News, Time Magazine, Forbes, Guardian, Rolling Stone Magazine, NPR, Hidden Brain, BBC, VICE, InputMag, Popular Mechanics, MIT Technology Review and more. For more information or to build your Versona, visit http://www.MyYOV.com or email contact@myyov.com.

Versona Heroes Project