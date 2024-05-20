UAE's Property Giant Tiger Properties Announces Tiger Sky Tower: A Rainforest Haven in the Heart of Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development within Dubai's real estate landscape, Tiger Properties, a longstanding presence since the late '70s, has unveiled its latest architectural venture: Tiger Sky Tower.
Tiger Properties has been associated with UAE's real estate business circle since its launch. However, over the years, Waleed Mohammad Al Zoubi's brainchild has undergone a major transformation, branching into different fields, from contracting to real estate, factories, facility management, hospitality, education, and more.
Tiger Properties, the real estate arm of Tiger Group, enjoys its reputation as a market leader. With over 270 projects and 2,784,122 square meters of built-up area, Tiger Properties has an impressive list of accomplishments. Some landmark projects include the Jade Tower in Dubai, the Fradis Tower in Sharjah, and the Neva Residence.
Announcing its latest architectural marvel in Dubai, Tiger Properties reveals the Tiger Sky Tower, a one-of-a-kind rainforest residential tower in Business Bay, setting five world records. The rainforest soars to 447 meters, claiming the title of the highest rainforest on earth while hosting the highest roller coaster adventure within a rainforest, allowing a scenic view of the greenery for all ages.
At 447 meters, the rainforest tower boasts the highest infinity pool in the world. It also secures the title of the world's highest royal penthouse at 427 meters and 18 penthouses at 426 meters. . With 122 floors, this towering masterpiece stands tall at 532 meters, symbolizing the epitome of luxury and sophistication.
Born from the visionary minds at Tiger Properties, this iconic tower sets new standards in the world of skyscrapers, promising an unparalleled experience for residents and investors alike. Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties, envisions Tiger Sky Tower as more than just a building; he said, "We aim to build a historic development that surpasses expectations and completely reimagines urban living, all while paying close attention to detail and prioritizing perfection."
With construction already underway and a handover date set for the last quarter of 2029, this $1 billion project embodies a commitment to quality and accuracy, ensuring every detail is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations.
Located at the nexus of Business Bay, Tiger Sky Tower blends modern architecture with sustainability, aligning with the UAE's 40/40 plans for a greener future. The tower includes residential units, lavish penthouses, an infinity pool, lush parks, elegant sky restaurant, highest in the world at 439 meters, and breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa.
As the newest addition to Tiger Properties impressive roster of projects, Tiger Sky Tower is an architectural innovation and engineering marvel and a symbol of the company's commitment to excellence. Its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable features enrich Dubai's grand skyline and enhance the lives of its owners.
Reflecting on the significance of Tiger Sky Tower within Tiger Properties broader vision, a close source from the company shared, "Tiger Sky Tower represents a bold step forward in our journey towards redefining the boundaries of architectural innovation and sustainable development. We are committed to creating iconic landmarks and ensuring that projects contribute positively to the communities they serve, now and for generations to come."
The unveiling of Tiger Sky Tower marks a significant milestone in the company's history, signaling a strategic pivot towards redefining the concept of urban living. By embracing bold concepts such as integrating a rainforest ecosystem into a high-rise residential tower, Tiger Properties is willing to challenge convention and explore new frontiers in architecture and sustainability.
Tiger Sky Tower is a shining example of Tiger Properties forward-thinking approach and long-term strategic vision. By embracing innovative design concepts and sustainable practices, Tiger Properties is committed to shaping a more resilient and environmentally conscious future for its residents and the broader community.
In aligning with the UAE's commitment to sustainability, Tiger Properties recognizes the importance of playing a proactive role in mitigating the environmental impact of urban development. Moreover, Tiger Sky Tower serves as a blueprint for future projects within Tiger Properties extensive portfolio.
As the demand for sustainable living continues to grow, Tiger Properties is well-positioned to meet this need, ensuring that its future projects exceed the highest standards of environmental responsibility. The 532-meter tall tower embodies Tiger Properties commitment to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for Dubai and beyond.
Eric Jones
Eric Jones
Tiger Sky Tower in Business Bay by Tiger Properties