ODIHR observers to Mongolia’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Tuesday

Ulaanbaatar, 20 May 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Mongolia on Tuesday 21 May.

What:

An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who:

Ambassador Jennifer Brush, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

15:00 local time (GMT +8) on 21 May 2024

Where:

Altai Conference Hall, Kempinski Hotel Khan Palace, East Cross Road, Peace Avenue, Ulaanbaatar

Registration:

No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken

For more details, contact:

Ivan Godársky, Media Analyst for the Election Observation Mission: ivan.godarsky@odihr.mn or +976 86 12 5409

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266