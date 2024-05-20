Children’s Funday at MNN to be packed with exciting activities

MACAU, May 20 - To celebrate World Children’s Day, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) will be hosting Children’s Funday at MNN on 1 June (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an exciting programme featuring instant-print photo booth, interactive games, live performances, science shows, night light painting workshops and market stalls, where children can learn through play and where people can enjoy some family time at MNN.

Collect stamps for a lucky draw at the giant gashapon machine

The circus-themed event features interactive games that are suitable for all ages where participants’ hand-foot coordination skills are put to test. Simply play the games to collect enough stamps for a chance to spin out a capsule from the four-metre-tall gashapon machine to win a prize, which could be an instant camera or even a smartwatch for kids.

Night light painting workshop, lighting up moments of joy

The event also includes three sessions of night light painting workshop, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively, where children can make their own night light with their parents while letting their creativity and artistic skills shine. Each session is limited to 15 parent-child pairs and is free of charge. Please sign up for the workshop using this link https://ssur.cc/WYsjvgW. Registration is open now until 27 May at 5 p.m. If the number of registrants exceeds the limit, a computer-generated random selection process or lottery will be used. Successful registrants will be notified via SMS on 29 May (Wednesday).

Experience the magic of science live

There will be a live science show in the morning and afternoon filled with interactive experiments using examples from daily life to spark children’s curiosity and boost their observation skills that will inspire them with elements of surprise from playing.

Capture the moment in an instant photo booth

Simply take a photo at the event, hashtag it with #MacauNewNeighbourhood, share it on any social media platform to collect eight ‘Likes’ to receive an instant print photo strip with three images for free.

MNN will be organising a range of activities suitable for different age groups to bring the community together and create a lively and friendly neighbourhood.