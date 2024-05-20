Hexagon Purus and Hino Trucks Introduce Tern: A Pioneering Electric Heavy-Duty Truck

Las Vegas, NV, May 20, 2024 – Today at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo , Hexagon Purus in partnership with Hino Trucks , proudly announces the launch of Tern, a dedicated zero-emission truck brand along with their inaugural vehicle model, the RC8, a groundbreaking battery electric Class 8 tractor tailored for the U.S. market. This innovative semi-tractor leverages Hexagon Purus' years of development of zero-emission drivetrains for heavy-duty trucks and represents a driver-preferred option for fleets that are electrifying practical routes.

A product of the new long-term agreement between Hexagon Purus and Hino Trucks, valued at up to approximately $2 billion, Tern is designed to deliver a seamless transition to electrification for the U.S. commercial vehicle sector. Manufactured in Hexagon Purus' new facility in Dallas, Texas, the Tern RC8 is scheduled for serial production in late 2024.

Built on Hino's proven XL Series 4x2 chassis and equipped with Hexagon Purus' cutting-edge zero-emission technology, Tern exemplifies innovation with its proprietary battery systems, auxiliary modules, and power modules. The vehicle leverages a U.S. assembled Hino chassis, an e-Axle from Dana for optimum efficiency, and battery cells supplied and manufactured by Panasonic Energy initially in Japan, before transitioning to De Soto, Kansas from 2026 onwards, ensuring reliability, American sourcing, and top-tier performance.

"Tern RC8 delivers the comfort, reliability and safety that drivers and fleets want, and it’s purpose-built to be a very practical truck for operators integrating zero-emission trucks into their fleets," said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. "We are excited to introduce a truck that embodies the endurance and efficiency of the Arctic Tern, renowned for its light weight and long migratory journey – a trusty companion you can always rely on."

Key features of the Tern RC8 include:

A 100% battery-electric platform with an industry-leading short wheelbase of 165 inches

A gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 68,000 lbs. targeting applications of approximately 200 miles in regional city duty cycles, addressing 95 percent of use cases

Dual Hexagon Purus Gen3 269kWh battery packs in a 750-volt, 538 kWh configuration, providing substantial power and range for targeted duty cycles

Recharge rate of 241 kW

Peak/continuous horsepower of 680hp/494hp

Peak torque 38,350 ft/lbs.

Tern trucks will be available exclusively through the Tern dealer network and will leverage Hino’s network ensuring total support and service. This launch aligns with the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation in California and gives fleets an excellent option to decarbonize their supply chain, especially in target applications like metro-regional routes, food & beverage logistics and similar routes where the tight turning radius and popular 4x2 chassis offer practical benefits.

“Our partnership with Hexagon Purus introduces a highly reliable Class 8, 4x2 tractor option into the electric truck market, catering to a wide range of applications. We are excited to see Tern launched in California, where fleet electrification is imperative,” remarked Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks.

The introduction of the Tern brand signifies a transformative step for both companies and the commercial trucking industry, driving towards a zero-emission future without compromising on power or performance

- ENDS -

Notes for Media

A press conference will be held at ACT Expo on Monday 20 May from 17.20-17.25 at Booth 2244 to unveil Tern RC8. Interviews with Hexagon Purus executives can be arranged at ACT Expo, with CEO Morten Holum and EVP Todd Sloan present. Glen Ellis, President of Hino Trucks, will also be available for interview directly after the press conference.

For more information

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Mark Brakeall I Director – Marketing, Dealer Operations & Connected Vehicle

brakeall@hino.com

About Tern

Tern is a new zero-emission Class 8 truck nameplate born in collaboration between Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, and Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company. Tern is specifically focused on electrifying practical commercial vehicle applications that yield the most significant benefits to drivers while minimizing or eliminating operational adaptations required by our fleet customers.

Learn more at www.terntrucks.com and follow @terntrucks on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and X.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future with its evolving electric vehicle lineup. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience.

Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Attachment