ExV Agency Introduces S.P.A.R.K. An Online PR and Media Course For Authors

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExV, an award-winning agency in the PR industry and a part of the renowned ExV conglomerate, which includes ExV Studios and ExV Events, is pleased to announce the launch of its new online workshop: The S.P.A.R.K. Your Book Sales Blueprint. This comprehensive course aims to assist traditionally published and self-published authors in effectively leveraging PR to enhance book sales and visibility.

“At ExV, sharing our extensive expertise in representing authors with those seeking better publicity and increased book sales is a priority. Writing a book is a remarkable achievement, but getting it into the hands of readers often proves challenging. With S.P.A.R.K., this goal becomes more attainable,” says Karen Gamba, CEO of ExV Agency.

Karen's dedication to enhancing authors’ profiles is echoed by Frank Carlisi, Director of Operations at ExV Agency. Frank states, “Our global experience with authors has equipped us with the tools to help them reach their goals. By understanding the challenges, pitfalls, and opportunities faced by those who publish books traditionally or even those who self-publish, we aim to move authors beyond the frustration of unsold books and into the spotlight so that their work can be accessed by wider audiences."

The S.P.A.R.K. online course includes:

Strategic PR Tactics: Proven methods to boost engagement for authors and their books.

Increase Book Sales Workshop: Targeted PR efforts to enhance book sales and earnings.

Media and Audience Alignment Tips: Building connections with media and global audiences.

Message Refining Workshop: Optimizing messaging for better booking opportunities.

Audience Expansion Masterclass: Strategies to grow the audience and establish authors as leading authorities.

Exclusive features and benefits of the course include:

Live Q&A Sessions: Direct engagement with PR experts for tailored advice.

Full Access to the Course Portal: A comprehensive suite of resources and tools.

Bonus Materials:

Create Your Own Book Event Blueprint: Planning and executing successful book events.

Book Nominations Guide: Navigating the process of getting books nominated for awards.

The Perfect Podcast Guest Blueprint: Becoming a sought-after podcast guest.

The Power PR Playbook: Mastering essential PR skills for sustained success.

“Karen and Frank are tops in the PR world! Working with them has fostered a productive relationship, and their ability to understand my vision and create a representative marketing persona is stellar. They are savvy, knowledgeable, and provide a rapport that fosters productivity," says Michael LaRusso, award-winning author of The Sales Professional's Survivor Guide.

Reasons to enroll in the S.P.A.R.K. Your Book Sales Blueprint online course:

Enhanced Visibility: Strategies to stand out in a crowded market with effective PR.

Increased Sales: Lessons on boosting book sales with proven strategies from global PR and sales specialists.

Media Connections: Building valuable media relationships and reaching global audiences.

Refined Messaging: Workshops on perfecting pitches to maximize booking opportunities.

Audience Growth: Guides to developing a loyal following and establishing authority.

The S.P.A.R.K. Your Book Sales Blueprint is more than just an online course; it was developed to help empower and educate authors on taking control of their publicity and sales. With ExV Agency’s expertise, authors can better overcome some of the challenges of unfulfilled book sales and missed media opportunities while gaining a better understanding of how PR, publicity, and media work.

"Once authors better understand the nuances of PR, publicity, gaining attention, and making a mark on media to access wider audiences, they feel invigorated and are more able to share their message about their book, why they wrote it, and why it is so important for their target audiences to read it. With the S.P.A.R.K. Your Book Sales Blueprint, this step-by-step, self-paced online course demystifies this process so that authors can boost their book sales and gain better visibility opportunities," adds Karen Gamba.

ExV Agency is a global, award-winning PR and branding firm dedicated to helping traditional and self-published authors, individuals, and companies gain prominence through strategic and proven PR strategies.

The S.P.A.R.K. online course integrates targeted marketing tactics and audience engagement strategies for authors.