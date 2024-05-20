Domestic firms urged review cold rolled stainless steel exports to RoK in case of investigation

VIETNAM, May 20 -

HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged domestic manufacturers and exporters of cold rolled stainless steel to review their exports to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from 2020 in case of any an anti-dumping investigations.

The authority has learned that the Korean Trade Commission has received a filing requesting an anti-dumping investigation against cold rolled stainless steel originating or imported from Việt Nam.

The South Korean investigation agency is currently in the process of verifying the request.

Domestic manufacturers and exporters should review their exports of cold rolled stainless steel to the RoK from 2020 to date to get prepared in case the lawsuit is initiated.

Local firms can contact the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam for timely supports. — VNS